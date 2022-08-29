Say goodbye to dark circles, puffiness with this two-ingredient eye mask

Are you someone who swears by natural remedies and is looking for one to treat dark circles and puffy eyes? We have some good news and the perfect DIY solution for you.

All thanks to Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a dermatologist, who shared an easy DIY mask for dark circles on Instagram. “I am often asked about easy, effective remedies for dark circles and puffy eyes. Here’s one to try,” she captioned the post.

Turmeric eye mask

Add 1 tbsp of turmeric and buttermilk each in a bowl. Mix well to create a light mask. Apply under your eyes and let it sit for 15 minutes. Clean with a wet cotton pad.

“If you see some yellow residue under the eyes, continue with your regular skincare routine until the colour fades away,” she suggested.

How does it work?

Explaining how this eye mask works against dark circles, Dr Geetika said that turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce the darkness. Turmeric consists of curcumin which is great for pigmentation and also ensures protection against ultraviolet rays. On the other hand, “buttermilk is a mild exfoliator that contains lactic acid and helps remove dead skin cells for a fresher look,” she wrote.

The expert shared a pro tip, too: You can dip a cotton ball in rose water and keep it on your eyes for 15 minutes for instant freshness. “You can also use refrigerated green or black tea bags and put them on your eyes for 15 mins to reduce puffiness,” Dr Geetika added.

“Always talk to your doctor before using a new formula on your skin,” she stressed.

