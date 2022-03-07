‘I set out in my pursuit to be even half as great as you’: Masaba Gupta wishes Vivian Richards on 70th birthday

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, daughter of actor Neena Gupta and cricketer Vivian Richards, took to Instagram on Monday to wish her father and West Indies cricketing legend on his 70th birthday.

Sharing an endearing throwback photo of the duo where they can be seen sitting next to each other, she also penned a heartfelt note for Richards, reminiscing the various qualities she has picked up from her parents.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Take a look at her post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

“I would like to think I have picked up some of the most powerful qualities from my parents. My father is unrelenting, focused, has lived his life in the pursuit of greatness, defied the odds, turned around his fate and spent his whole life to become a mental and physical force to reckon with,” Masaba wrote.

Wishing to become “half as great” as her father, she added, “‘All you got is yourself’ – I cannot explain how true this last line is and I see it come to life every single day as I set out in my pursuit to be even half as great as you – mentally and physically. Happy 70th birthday papa!”

Masaba was born in 1988 to Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards. However, the former raised her as a single mother. While Neena went on to marry Vivek Mehra in 2008, the cricketer got married to Miriam Richards.

The designer was last seen in the Netflix show, Masaba Masaba, a semi-fictionised show inspired by the lives of Masaba and Neena.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!