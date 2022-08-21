Masaba Gupta spills ‘friendly advice’ on living a fulfilling life

Masaba Gupta has been stealing all the limelight after the success of her show Masaba Masaba. She has swooned over the audience not just with her presence felt on screen but by keeping it natural in real life too.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The fashionista recently revealed some tips to live joyously by embracing what life has to offer. Taking to Instagram, she shared three pieces of “friendly advice” that she wishes she’d “learned sooner.” The social media post also featured clicks featuring food, art, etc. that complemented her write-up. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

Prioritise yourself

We often tend to cater to other people’s needs and have a habit of ensuring the happiness of our loved ones. But if one has to sacrifice their own emotions and mental health in the process, is there really a point in allowing this one-way traffic?

Masaba’s first advice is, “You cannot make everyone happy, so don’t let them get under your skin.”

Food equals paradise

Aren’t we all foodies at heart? It’s been proven that indulging in scrumptious meals has the ability to improve your mood. Moreover, it’s important to maintain good food habits for healthy living.

Advertisement

Masaba’s second piece of advice, “Eat the damn carbs.”

Invest in your mind

Your mind is your biggest investment. It’s the launching pad for your inner self and your overall life. And although there are several ways to keep your mind productive and induce it with knowledge, Masaba suggests, “Travel, and look at art as much as you can,” stating how “it is the only investment you can make for your creative brain.”

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!