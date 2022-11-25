Masaba Gupta shares picture of her skin ‘under crazy stress’; know what can help

Masaba Gupta believes in keeping it as real as possible — with work, her fitness journey, food adventures and even shoot schedules. Continuing with her nonchalant way of addressing various stereotypes associated with beauty, the fashion designer took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her face — with visible flareups.

“I thought I should bless you all with a picture of my skin under crazy stress after all those glamorous photos with makeup. Manage your stress, ladies! Manage it,” she captioned the picture on Instagram Stories. Earlier, also shared a pre-event picture where she can be seen all decked up with makeup on.

As such, is there a link between stress and skin health? Yes, there is. “Your sympathetic nervous system releases cortisol and adrenaline into your body when you are under stress. Your skin glands produce more oil when cortisol is present, which can further result in clogged pores and acne outbreaks. Chronic stress causes these hormones to be constantly elevated — which can be harmful to the health of your skin,” said Dr Akriti Gupta, cosmetic dermatologist, Jivisha Clinic.

Talking about makeup application, Dr Gupta further shared that it may “clog your pores and restrict your skin from breathing”. “Your skin becomes more prone to pimples, bumps and other skin issues as a result. One of the causes of dull skin is clogged pores, which further cause skin damages like wrinkles, fine lines, acne, blackheads, irritation,” said Dr Gupta.

According to Dr Jaishree Sharad, internationally renowned cosmetic dermatologist, and TEDx speaker said, prolonged use of certain kinds of foundations, blush or concealers can also cause patchy, uneven skin tone, or conditions like Riehl’s melanosis — a form of increased pigmentation on the face.

What can help?

Dr Jaishree told indianexpress.com that one should opt for make up that suits your skin type. “Avoid long lasting makeup. Also avoid waterproof products especially mascaras, eyeliners, and lipsticks that are difficult to remove. Avoid fragrance-based products. If you have an option to use organic cosmetics, go for it,” she said.

Gupta listed the following tips

– Always check the expiry of the products before use.

– Buy the products according to your skin type

– Never undermine the importance of applying moisturiser

– Always apply sunscreen

– Clean the makeup brushes regularly

– Always remove makeup before going to bed

– Never share your makeup

Dr Jaishree shared a few more points

*Store makeup products in a clean place rather than in the bathroom, which is moist and damp. Seal the product containers well after use.

*If you have to wear makeup everyday, use lightweight formulations and brands that are hypoallergenic and non comedogenic.

*You may use a makeup primer over the sunscreen, but make sure it is not silicon-based. Silicon primers can block the pores and make the skin more prone to black and white heads.

*”Avoid heavy makeup if you are sweating too much, for example, when working out, and wear light formulations when it’s raining,” said Dr Jaishree.

