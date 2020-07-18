Masaba Gupta reveals how Priyanka Chopra inspired her to make acting debut

Masaba Gupta revealed how Priyanka Chopra has been an inspiration. (Source: masabagupta/Instagram) Masaba Gupta revealed how Priyanka Chopra has been an inspiration. (Source: masabagupta/Instagram)

On Priyanka Chopra’s 38th birthday, ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to wish her friend, revealing how the actress has played an important role in her life.

In a heartfelt birthday post, Masaba said it was Priyanka from whom she drew inspiration to make her acting debut in the series Masaba Masaba, starring the designer and her mother Neena Gupta. The series is set to release on Netflix.

Masaba wrote on Instagram, “I wasn’t sure if doing a Netflix show & making a gutsy acting debut at 31, with a full-fledged business to take care of was the right thing but I ONLY thought of her (Priyanka) and how she would seize this opportunity.”

“Would she (Priyanka) be scared? Would she do it anyway? Would she know how to pick herself up & move on, if it were to not work out? Would she absolutely smash it anyway? HELL YEAH!” the designer added.

Read| Here’s what we learned from Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram account; take a look

Talking about how PeeCee has been a role model in her life, Masaba continued, “To say I am inspired by her would be an understatement because I follow her like no one else, I’m always trying to see life & decisions in the way she would have because there is such courage,hard-work & compassion in all that she does. There’s nobody I’ve ever wanted to be like except her – in the way I see the world & opportunity.”

Read the full post:

You are indeed an inspiration, Priyanka!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd