Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Masaba Gupta shares pictures of her ‘beautiful blended family’ with Vivian Richards, Neena Gupta

The actor and fashion designer got married to longtime beau, Satyadeep Misra

Masaba Gupta gets married"This is us. My beautiful blended family 💛Everything from here on is just bonus," she said in the post. (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta tied the knot with lawyer-actor Satyadeep Misra in an intimate wedding ceremony today, pictures of which she shared on Instagram. Among the many dreamy pictures shared, Masaba also posted a group photo of the bride and groom’s families sharing a hearty laugh. “For the first time ever — my whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family 💛 Everything from here on is just a bonus,” Masaba captioned the photo.

 

The picture has Masaba’s family – her mother, actor Neena Gupta and her father, famed cricketer Sir Vivian Richards. It also has Neena’s current husband, Vivek Mehra. Flanking the couple are Satyadeep’s mother, artist Nalini Misra Tyabji, and his sister Chinmaya Misra.

Also Read |Neena Gupta recalls the first phone call she made to Viv Richards after learning about pregnancy: ‘If you don’t want this child…”

Masaba was born in 1989 to Vivian Richards and Neena Gupta. The two met in Jaipur and reportedly dated briefly in the ‘80s, but never got married. Masaba was brought up by Neena who raised her as a single mother in India, and according to media reports she reconnected with her father when she was 20. Neena, too, shared a post on Instagram saying, “Aaj beti ki shaadi huee; dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai sharing with you friends.”

 

Masaba and Stayadeep acted together in the Netflix show Masaba Masaba, in which he essayed the role of her ex-husband, Vinay. The two have been dating for some time now and have been open about their relationship on social media.

In the post about their wedding, Masaba called him, her “ocean of calm”, as she wrote: “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great! (sic)”

For the special day, the designer wore a barfi pink ‘paan-patti’ lehenga that she paired with two dupattas — a lime green (with wallflower print with a sequinned border) and another with ‘open hearts’ embellished in rani pink colour.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 15:50 IST
Advertisement
