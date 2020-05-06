Masaba Gupta just gifted newly designed masks to police officers; see pic

Masaba Gupta gifted masks to police officers. (Source: masabagupta/Instagram) Masaba Gupta gifted masks to police officers. (Source: masabagupta/Instagram)

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta just gifted non-surgical masks designed by her team to some police officers. She took to Instagram to share pictures of the officers wearing them.

“By gifting these non-surgical reusable masks, we would like to express our gratitude towards them in a small way for working tirelessly for the safety & well-being of this country’s citizens,” Masaba wrote as part of her emotional tribute on the platform.

Read| Coronavirus: Brandon Maxwell to Prada, fashion designers are making protective masks

The designer earlier announced that all operations at her fashion house had been suspended to dedicate the resources to making non-surgical masks in times of the COVID-10 crisis. The masks are being made from fabric initially meant for garments, she had said.

In her latest Instagram post, Masaba also mentioned that their masks were available for customers online. “For each mask you buy, we donate one to charity,” she said. The masks are reusable and a single piece costs Rs 900.

Besides Masaba, celebrity designers like Anita Dongre and Ritu Kumar have also taken up the initiative to make cloth masks. While Anita said they were making up to 7000 masks per week, Ritu is targetting a total of 50,000 masks, she revealed in an interview with Times of India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd