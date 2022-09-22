scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Masaba Gupta shares her ‘crazy learnings over the last few years’

"People you have looked up to will reveal themselves to you in strange and beautiful ways," she wrote on Instagram

The actor-designer shared her 'crazy learnings' (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

Over the last few years, Masaba Gupta has made a mark for herself as a celebrated fashion designer, and now she has also forayed into acting and beauty. As such, Masaba has, admittedly, learnt some “crazy” things about life and people, over the last few years. The Masaba Masaba actor took to Instagram to share a few such learnings with her fans that she wishes she knew sooner.

“Nothing to worry about. Just some crazy learnings over the last few years that you could put to good use. Wish I knew these sooner,” she wrote. Take a look.

Masaba shared her learnings on Instagram (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

Addressing creative people “who still have some sensitivity left in them”, Masaba started out by saying,” You will constantly find yourself disillusioned by the ways of the world sometimes. You will feel bouts of loneliness.”

“People you have looked up to will reveal themselves to you in strange and beautiful ways. You will feel like putting on many masks for different types of situations,” she continued. If you feel like doing so, go ahead and do it, Masaba suggested. “If you feel like taking them all off – you must do that, too.”

Masaba then went on to share a fortunate as well unfortunate truth of life – there is no playbook on what we must do to survive. “The good news? Every single thing you think will come in the way of your growth will lead to that very path of growth, only if you don’t let it consume out,” she added.

 

Pain is an indispensable part of life but one must not grow tired of it. Instead, “grow tired of being demolished by it,” she said.

She concluded by saying that “being a living, breathing person in this universe will become a giant act of letting go and growing some very thick skin. Sensitivity is a superpower. Don’t forget that, at any cost”.

