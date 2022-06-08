Masaba Gupta on acne struggle: ‘What would you tell a 12-year-old who didn’t want to look into a mirror?’

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has once again opened up about her struggle with acne as a teenager. The Masaba Masaba actor shared a picture of herself from when she was a 12-year-old and would have “acne blowing up on the face overnight”.

“What would you tell a 12-year-old who didn’t want to look into a mirror for years. Thanks to acne blowing up on her face overnight…But she survived it all anyway,” she captioned the picture on Instagram Stories. Take a look.

Masaba Gupta on her acne struggle (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram Stories) Masaba Gupta on her acne struggle (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram Stories)

She then went on to appreciate her mother Neena Gupta for helping her overcome the phase. “I would look to their parents… I don’t know how my mother did it but she raised me to believe I’m a queen anyway,” she added.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Previously, too, Masaba has opened up about experiencing acne. She had shared that she had “terrible acne” for 14 years. “By terrible, I mean, most days it looked like I had a cigarette stubbed in my face. Dark scars on my face and my head. There were days I would refuse to leave home without putting powder on my face and refuse to put any lights on in the room,” she shared.

The designer had also revealed that dairy gives her acne instantly, but she doesn’t believe in eliminating any food 100 per cent. “I don’t believe in fad diets (tried and tested) cutting out any food even 100 per cent – even dairy which gives me acne instantly. I have curd once in a while as well. But I probably won’t have a glass of milk ever,” she said while sharing more about her diet.

She added that a diet “shouldn’t be one you can hold only for a short period of time”. “It should be one you can sustain for life,” she mentioned while describing how workouts and diet complement each other. “No workout can fix a bad diet and no activity won’t help a great diet,” she further added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!