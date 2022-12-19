‘I start my day with a 15 km run, prefer a balanced and nutritious diet’: Mary Kom

Chungneijang Mary Kom Hmangte, popularly known as Mary Kom, is a shining example of ‘where there is a will, there is a way’. The girl from Manipur who fearlessly pursued her goals and didn’t let the patriarchal society dictate her life, in not only an Olympic medal-winning boxer but also boasts of several feathers in her cap. After overcoming countless hardships, Mary Kom is not just the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times but is also the only boxer to win eight World Championship medals. And this is just a tiny part of her inimitable legacy in sports, and otherwise. No wonder, she has been conferred with an array of honours including the Padma Vibhushan, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, and Arjuna Award, among others.

So, what mantra does the 40-year-old follow to excel professionally and personally? “A healthy mind in a healthy body,” she said, in a conversation with indianexpress.com where the athlete opened up about her fitness routine, diet plan, overcoming challenges, pressures of the sport, and her biggest learnings from boxing. Edited excerpts:

Some non-negotiable daily habits you follow to keep your health in check

As a sportsperson, I lead a disciplined life, where I exercise regularly, eat healthy and nutritious food, and get my health check-ups done regularly.

What does your fitness routine look like?

I start my day with a 15 km run. Not only does this warm my body up for boxing practice, but also makes for a great cardio workout that elevates heart health, builds stamina, and burns body fat. From time to time, I also play some sports like skipping rope, shadow boxing, weight training, and badminton.

In the same vein, do you follow a special diet?

I prefer a diet that is both balanced and nutritious. Mostly, it includes boiled rice, green vegetables, fruits, meat, and bread. Although occasionally, I indulge in jalebi or ice cream and some sweets to maintain satisfaction along with exercise. For breakfast, I generally go for light snacks like a shake before the workout and then a heavy breakfast, which keeps me energetic for the whole day. My breakfast includes green vegetables, fruit juice, eggs and bread. For lunch and dinner, I prefer meat, lentils, vegetables and roti. Meat helps with protein needs and also in maintaining weight while water and fruit juice helps to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Being a sportsperson comes with its own set of challenges. How do you overcome them?

I have been facing challenges in my life from the very beginning. It wasn’t easy for me to keep moving ahead as a boxer as most people saw it as a male sport, including my parents. Moreover, my diminutive size made it more difficult for me to convince everyone that boxing was what I was made for. It took a lot to get past those initial hurdles and get involved with the sport wholeheartedly. Now I have the challenge of being committed to my family and, at the same time, performing for the country at the highest level. I make sure that everything is balanced and never back down from tough situations. This must be the reason why I am able to sustain positively in both my professional and personal life.

How do you manage your mental health amidst pressures, failures, and injuries?

A healthy mind in a healthy body is the mantra I follow. Also, without failures, there’s no success. As a sportsperson, I understand that if you win some competitions/games, you also lose some. Therefore, we should take failures and pressures in our stride as these help us improve our game. Even the most talented athletes still have to work very hard at their sport because nothing is guaranteed and hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.

What have been your biggest learnings from boxing?

The biggest learning that boxing has taught me is to be passionate in life. You will achieve what you dream of if you are passionate enough about it. My next learning is that sport is not about taking but also about giving back. I always make sure that I give back to the sport and support everyone around me. Be determined when there are obstacles in your life. Perseverance will always help you succeed. One last learning from boxing I learned is to make provisions for the future as success is not permanent for anyone.

You’ve recently been roped in by American Oncology Institute (AOI) for its ‘Early Cancer Detection’ Awareness Campaign. What about this initiative interested you?

When the idea of the campaign on early detection was pitched by American Oncology Institute (AOI), it made me realise that the awareness levels of regular screening still remain abysmally low. It is a matter of great delight for me to join hands with AOI. I believe early cancer detection helps to improve and enhance an individual’s chance for successful treatment. Through this campaign, we aim to gain public attention towards regular screening for cancer by using terms like “think before time” and “act before time”. With cancer, the earlier you detect the condition, the higher the chances of a better outcome. It’s like knowing every move of your opponent. I hope to spread the importance of early detection of cancer and empower each and every individual so that they are well-prepared and lead a healthy life.

