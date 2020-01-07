Is it time we include marula oil in our skincare regime?

Marula oil is harvested from the seeds of the Marula fruit native to Southern Africa. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Marula oil is harvested from the seeds of the Marula fruit native to Southern Africa. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Remember when argan oil made news and we saw it being included not only in skincare but makeup too? Well, though that’s not going anywhere, there’s a new oil on the block — marula — that contains more antioxidants (yes, you can bid a sweet goodbye to wrinkles and sun damage) and is, even more skin-friendly — even if you have acne.

Did you know that marula oil is known as the elixir of youth? The oil is obtained from kernels of the marula fruit, which is native to southern Africa and used for centuries to repair damage caused by pollutants and prevents blemishes and loss of moisture, ultimately revitalising the complexion.

Manura oil has a host of benefits. Scroll down and decide if you would like to include it in your beauty regime.

Heals chapped lips

A few drops of Marula oil will do the trick. Since it absorbs quickly, it can be applied prior to using makeup. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) A few drops of Marula oil will do the trick. Since it absorbs quickly, it can be applied prior to using makeup. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Not only does it treat dry skin, marula oil is also well-known for its ability to heal dry and chapped lips. It penetrates deep into the skin combating dryness from within, unlike the store-brought lip-balms and other products that do not provide long-lasting benefits.

Treats brittle nails

Marula oil can also do wonders for your nails and hair. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Marula oil can also do wonders for your nails and hair. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Marula oil is great for the treatment of brittle nails due to its rich nutrients. Its moisturising and nourishing effect will keep your nails strong. Rub marula oil into your cuticles after removing nail polish.

Acts as a great moisturiser

These essential fatty acids help to seal in moisture, improve elasticity and reduce the signs of ageing. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) These essential fatty acids help to seal in moisture, improve elasticity and reduce the signs of ageing. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Because marula oil is lightweight, it absorbs easily. This oil can penetrate deep into the skin, even in the areas where it is the thickest. Regular application promotes skin elasticity in turn, making it an effective moisturiser for dry or ageing skin. It also helps in reducing the appearance of pigmentation patches and scars.

Suits all skin types

Using pure, unrefined, high-omega oil like marula, your skin will stop overproducing oil, since it isn’t dehydrated any longer, which will, in turn, cause fewer breakouts. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Using pure, unrefined, high-omega oil like marula, your skin will stop overproducing oil, since it isn’t dehydrated any longer, which will, in turn, cause fewer breakouts. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Marula oil gets absorbed quickly and does not clog up the pores. It’s non-comedogenic in nature since it’s high in omega fatty acids and absorbs quickly, so it won’t clog your pores. Apart from dry, oily and normal skin types, it is also suitable for sensitive skin as well as for those prone to problems.

Prevents stretch marks

Marula oil is high in antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and amino acids. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Marula oil is high in antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and amino acids. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Marula oil has beneficial nutrients that help retain the skin’s elasticity. It is suggested, one can apply it twice a day to keep away hyper-pigmentation that pregnant women often develop due to stretching of the skin. It is also effective in lightening the appearance of stretch marks when used over a period of time.

