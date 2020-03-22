Martyrs’ Day 2020: Why Shaheed Diwas is celebrated on 23 March in India?

Martyrs’ Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2020: Let us remember the bravehearts on this day. (Source: Express Archives) Martyrs’ Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2020: Let us remember the bravehearts on this day. (Source: Express Archives)

Martyrs’ Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2020: Every year on March 23, Shaheed Diwas is celebrated. On this day, those who laid out their lives for us, and our Independence, are remembered. The day, in particular, pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru who died on March 23 in 1931. They were hanged to death for assassinating John Saunders, a British police officer in 1928.

They had mistook him for British police superintendent James Scott. It was Scott who had ordered lathi charge, which eventually led to the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.

Every year various leaders remember the slain freedom fighters and express their regard and gratitude for them. They remember their courage, and their determination to vindicate Lala Lajpat Rai’s death.

