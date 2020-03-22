Follow Us:
Sunday, March 22, 2020
COVID19

Martyrs’ Day 2020: Why Shaheed Diwas is celebrated on 23 March in India?

Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2020: Every year various leaders remember the slain freedom fighters and express their regard and gratitude for them.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 22, 2020 3:39:11 pm
shaheed diwas, shaheed diwas 2020, shaheed diwas in india, shaheed diwas history, shaheed diwas status, shaheed diwas 23 march, shaheed diwas 23 march in india, martyrs day, martyrs day in india, martyrs day 2020, martyrs day quotes, martyrs day news, martyrs day in india 2020 Martyrs’ Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2020: Let us remember the bravehearts on this day. (Source: Express Archives)

Martyrs’ Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2020: Every year on March 23, Shaheed Diwas is celebrated. On this day, those who laid out their lives for us, and our Independence, are remembered. The day, in particular, pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru who died on March 23 in 1931. They were hanged to death for assassinating John Saunders, a British police officer in 1928.

They had mistook him for British police superintendent James Scott. It was Scott who had ordered lathi charge, which eventually led to the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.

Every year various leaders remember the slain freedom fighters and express their regard and gratitude for them. They remember their courage, and their determination to vindicate Lala Lajpat Rai’s death.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza: Fashion hits and misses (Mar 15 – Mar 21)
Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza: Fashion hits and misses (Mar 15 – Mar 21)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 22: Latest News

Advertisement