Marks and Spencer replaces ‘nude’ shade from all product ranges in a bid to be more inclusive

Retail giant Marks and Spencer recently announced that it will be dropping the ‘nude’ shade across its product ranges, as part of its “commitment to celebrate diversity and inclusion”.

The shade nude has been associated with light or fairer skin tones. The retailer is now looking to change this by renaming them to include more diverse shades.

The move includes products such as lipstick, lingerie, and tights among others, with ‘nude’ shade being replaced with terms such as ‘opaline’ or ‘almond’. Additionally, M&S has also updated the terminology for darker shades.

On the product page of Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick on its website, the retailer wrote, “Noticed something different? We’ve been reviewing our product and colour names in line with our commitment to celebrate diversity and inclusion. We’re removing any names that we don’t believe reflect this commitment. This product used to have a variant called Nude which we have amended to Almond.”

In the darker shades, previously used terms such as ‘tobacco’, ‘cocoa’ and ‘natural tan’ have now been replaced by ‘topaz’, ‘rich quartz’ and ‘rose quartz’ respectively. Both ‘suntan’ and ‘cinnamon’ will now be known as ‘rich amber’.

Earlier, in June 2021, Marks and Spencer had released a statement highlighting its commitment to “create an inclusive culture” for both customers and staff. “We’re also constantly reviewing our product offer to make sure we’re more relevant, more often for all customers.”

