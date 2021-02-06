Marine who escorted Lady Gaga on Inauguration Day reveals what she said about her dress

Marine Capt Evan Campbell, who escorted Lady Gaga ahead of her performance at Joe Biden’s presidential Inauguration on January 20, revealed the conversation he had with the pop star backstage.

Campbell was escorting other A-listers to their seats when he was asked to help Gaga. For the occasion, the Stupid Love singer donned an extravagant floor-length custom Schiaparelli red skirt and a black top with black leather gloves.

Lady Gaga in a massive red skirt. (Source: AP/file) Lady Gaga in a massive red skirt. (Source: AP/file)

“There was a concern — obviously she was wearing this very beautiful, very large dress — and there was a concern that she might need some help getting down the stairs. So they basically looked around and I was one of the taller, larger individuals, and they just asked if I would be willing to assist and I was more than happy to,” the marine told Task & Purpose.

Also Read | Lady Gaga seen in all-white ensemble ahead of performance at Joe Biden inauguration

In another interview with The Marine Corps Times, Campbell said he “shared a laugh” with Gaga ahead of their walk out. “She looked at me and she’s like ‘a fair warning … we have an equal chance of tripping on this.’,” he said.

Lady Gaga was “incredibly genuine”, the marine expressed. (Source: AP/file) Lady Gaga was “incredibly genuine”, the marine expressed. (Source: AP/file)

The Shallow singer was nervous so Campbell reassured her by telling her she would do a great job, he further told Task & Purpose. She even reportedly asked if he wanted to pray with her backstage inside the Capitol.

“It just seemed like a very natural human thing to do to look over and go, ‘Hey you’re going to do great. You always do well, you know, you’re a performer, you’re going to do great,’ “It just seemed like she needed to hear a relaxed voice,” Campbell expressed.

Gaga also told the 34-year-old marine that the day was “the most important day of her life”, he revealed, adding she was “incredibly genuine”.