scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 06, 2021
Latest news

Marine who escorted Lady Gaga on Inauguration Day reveals what she said about her dress

On Inauguration Day, Lady Gaga wore an extravagant floor-length custom Schiaparelli red skirt and a black top

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 6, 2021 6:20:15 pm
lady gagaLady Gaga being escorted at Joe Biden's presidential Inauguration. (Source: AP/file)

Marine Capt Evan Campbell, who escorted Lady Gaga ahead of her performance at Joe Biden’s presidential Inauguration on January 20, revealed the conversation he had with the pop star backstage.

Campbell was escorting other A-listers to their seats when he was asked to help Gaga. For the occasion, the Stupid Love singer donned an extravagant floor-length custom Schiaparelli red skirt and a black top with black leather gloves.

lady gaga Lady Gaga in a massive red skirt. (Source: AP/file)

“There was a concern — obviously she was wearing this very beautiful, very large dress — and there was a concern that she might need some help getting down the stairs. So they basically looked around and I was one of the taller, larger individuals, and they just asked if I would be willing to assist and I was more than happy to,” the marine told Task & Purpose.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Lady Gaga seen in all-white ensemble ahead of performance at Joe Biden inauguration

In another interview with The Marine Corps Times, Campbell said he “shared a laugh” with Gaga ahead of their walk out. “She looked at me and she’s like ‘a fair warning … we have an equal chance of tripping on this.’,” he said.

lady gaga Lady Gaga was “incredibly genuine”, the marine expressed. (Source: AP/file)

The Shallow singer was nervous so Campbell reassured her by telling her she would do a great job, he further told Task & Purpose. She even reportedly asked if he wanted to pray with her backstage inside the Capitol.

“It just seemed like a very natural human thing to do to look over and go, ‘Hey you’re going to do great. You always do well, you know, you’re a performer, you’re going to do great,’ “It just seemed like she needed to hear a relaxed voice,” Campbell expressed.

Gaga also told the 34-year-old marine that the day was “the most important day of her life”, he revealed, adding she was “incredibly genuine”.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Shreya Chaudhry likes to have fun with her fashion choices; check pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 06: Latest News

Advertisement