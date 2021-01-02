Manushi Chillar to raise awareness on violence against women

Miss World 2017 pageant winner Manushi Chillar has been roped in by United Nations Women for a global initiative called #OrangeTheWorld to raise awareness on gender-based violence.

The 23-year-old model-actor said women are most susceptible to violence in various forms everywhere and her heart goes out to them.

“Women across all age groups are at constant risk and it is heart-breaking to feel this as a woman myself,” Chillar said in a statement.

She said women must raise their voice against violence and also empower other women to stand up.

The actor believes the COVID-19-induced lockdown, which gripped the entire world in early 2020, has led to the rising number of cases of violence against women.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the violence against women has grown darker. Cases of domestic violence have increased. But as we work towards emerging from COVID-19 we need to also actively work towards rebuilding a world that’s safe for women,” she said.

