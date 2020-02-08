A man’s guide to pre-wedding grooming

Here are a few essential grooming routines that are a must for every groom to have that picture-perfect wedding look, without going overboard. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Here are a few essential grooming routines that are a must for every groom to have that picture-perfect wedding look, without going overboard. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

During the pre-wedding prep, the bride and the groom make sure to look amazing as they exchange eternal vows of communion. While the soon-to-be brides pull out all the stops to achieve that look of ethereal beauty, the groom too gears up to appear his handsome best. There’s a whole lot more to it than just choosing ornate costumes and sparkling accessories to achieve that wedding look.

The day demands that you stand out in the crowd; after all, it’s your wedding! That is possible only when the groom looks dapper and free from the usual pre-wedding jitters and planning frenzy. Here are a few essential grooming routines that are a must for every groom to have that picture-perfect wedding look, without going overboard.

The haircut that makes the cut

It is suggested that you visit your trusted barbershop at least a week before the nuptials, depending upon your choice of haircut. The space of a week is essential as it would give time for the hair to adapt and add to your personality. Make sure you exchange proper communication with your hairdresser to obtain that perfect wedding haircut. It is also prudent to stick to your tried and tested haircut and avoid experimenting just before the wedding day, as that is one day you cannot afford to bungle up at the cost of a haircut faux. There’s nothing worse than a bad-hair day on the D-day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterCuts_WyomingValleyMall (@mastercuts_wyomingvalleymall) on Feb 7, 2020 at 3:53pm PST

A pro shave to save the day

If you are not much of a beard person and regularly shave and trim your facial hair now is the moment for you to indulge in a hot towel shave. It will not only soften the skin but also help in aerating closed pores. A hot towel applied before and after the shave also helps in moisturising and greatly reduces the post-shave irritation and hardness of the skin. It’ll also moisturise your skin and cause less irritation by reducing the growth of ingrown hair. Visit the barber of your choice to get that closest shave or trim as per your whim. Also, don’t forget to trim the nasal hair.

Man-I-cure for the main man

For the sake of showing off spotless photogenic hands for your wedding day, don’t feel shy to book a manicure and pedicure session at your nearest beauty salon. Pamper yourself with an extended treatment to help you unwind. Even a DIY manicure and pedicure session is recommended, as nowadays many startup services provide all kinds of beauty enhancing treatments and sessions in the comfort of your home.

Facial-spatial

A facial can work wonders for all wry, torpid, and lacklustre skin types. It is akin to redeeming the softness and the shine of your face that is lost to everyday pollutants and sweat accumulation. For first-timers, it is advisable to book your session at least three weeks in advance as it provides ample time for your skin to soothe, in case of inflammations and irritations. For regular users, even a week before the wedding would suffice. You can even avail a host of specialised treatments that address particular concerns such as silk peels for smoothening or microcurrent facials for strengthening and skin-firming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeShaven (@beshaven) on Feb 7, 2020 at 1:00pm PST

Holy massage

Weddings, no matter how grand and joyous, can always transpire into a source of stress, especially for the bride and the groom. A rejuvenating massage in such a case can help remove all tension and uplift both body and mind. A couple’s massage for the betrothed ones can also be the perfect pre-wedding indulgence. Go and treat yourself as you deserve it.

For that mother-of-pearl smile

What kind of a wedding is it if you can’t flash that million-dollar smile that makes your intended weak in the knees? LED whitening kits and whitening strips can help you attain that postcard pearly whiteness. In order to have that splendid charming smile for the shutterbugs, you should start any teeth whitening programme at least three months in advance for it to work its spell. If you plan to head to your dentist for an official whitening process, even two to three weeks before the wedding would be enough.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd