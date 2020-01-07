A grooming guide for men who have hit the 30s

The good news is that it’s not too late to up your epidermal defences and fend off every grooming issue. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) The good news is that it’s not too late to up your epidermal defences and fend off every grooming issue. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

You’ve lived through the wildest and the most care-free days of your life. And now, having had a fair amount of experience, you’re ready to take on bigger challenges. For most men, their 30th birthday is a watershed moment for all the wrong reasons, especially when it comes to appearance. Lines appear, the skin begins to sag and the hairline starts to recede. This is when a proper grooming regime comes into play. Here is a little guide to help you sort your grooming business.

Regular visits to the salon

Your locks may still enjoy a growth spurt, thus requiring increased attention. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Your locks may still enjoy a growth spurt, thus requiring increased attention. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Believe it or not, your hair is what actually defines you. A bad haircut and bam! You begin to have bad-hair days. Try getting into the habit of regular visits to the barber. That is, if you’ve noticed your hair needs a trim. While some guys can easily settle for monthly appointments, your locks may still enjoy a growth spurt, thus requiring increased attention. Don’t be surprised if it takes fortnightly visits.

Tame your eyebrows

Pluck them out carefully or go to your trusted salon. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Pluck them out carefully or go to your trusted salon. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Big eyebrows aren’t a problem. Look at Clooney! But if they’re meeting in the middle, you’ve got a problem on your hands and of course in the middle of your face. Naturally, eliminate a unibrow by focusing on the stragglers that stand apart from the main body of your brows. Pluck them out carefully or go to your trusted salon to do the job for you.

Nail your hand-care routine

Treat the cuticles with a tiny bit of moisturizer for soft nails. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Treat the cuticles with a tiny bit of moisturizer for soft nails. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

You often forget to notice your hands but others don’t. Ensure that you cut your nails once a week – preferably after a bath or shower, to soften them and make them easier to trim. But that rough, flaky skin around the nail bed? Not good, right? Treat the cuticles with a tiny bit of moisturizer every couple of days to smooth things over.

Find your signature scent

Find one or two classic blends that you really like and invest in them. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Find one or two classic blends that you really like and invest in them. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

A good scent can be a blessing. Colognes and aftershaves are built to complement, not knock passers-by out cold. Ensure, the perfume isn’t strong enough to give people a headache. And even if it is, use sparingly. And rather than owning eight to ten average scents, find one or two classic blends that you really like and invest in them. They could range from woody and spicy to herby scents which work best in the winter; lighter, citrus-based notes are better-suited for summer.

Get enough sleep

Eliminate dark circles and puffiness with an eye cream. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Eliminate dark circles and puffiness with an eye cream. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Back in the day, you might have been able to survive on four hours of sleep. Even towards your late twenties, you might have had the capacity to pull off an occasional all-nighter. But those days should be over. From here on, your metabolism starts to slow down and focus should be on getting enough sleep. The benefits of a good night’s sleep range from not only improving short and long term memory but also improving cell regeneration and the ability to build muscles. Remember, the eyes are not natural bag carriers. Eliminate dark circles and puffiness with an eye cream. Or better yet, just go to bed early, man.

