Manoj Bajpayee reveals he had ‘passing suicidal thought’ during depressive period post NSD rejection; Know tips to manage the same

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee opened up about going into depression and having fleeting suicidal thoughts after he was rejected admission to the National School of Drama. The critically-acclaimed actor shared that he wanted to become an actor since he was in class five and had no plan B.

Talking to ANI, Bajpayee shared, “By the time I went to the National School of Drama (NSD), I had become quite experienced during those 3 years but still I was rejected. Following that for a duration of one month I felt like everything of mine has been taken away because I never had a Plan B. I never make a Plan B. After that for a month my friends supported me and got me out of depression and I started looking for a new path. Ultimately, in Mandi House, a theatre group of NSD alumni was doing a 365-day workshop, which I joined. I learned a lot there”.

Bajpayee, speaking about experiencing depression, shared, “I went into such a depression where I didn’t know how to face the near and dear ones. And when you only have one plan you feel as if all doors have been closed. It was during this time that I had a passing suicidal thought that people made headlines out of but that wasn’t the case, it was just a passing that people experience while depressed.”

Explaining how to cope with rejection without getting dejected, Samiksha Das, Senior Research Fellow, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences, tells indianexpress.com, “First and foremost, accept that rejection and failure is part of life. Think that if something didn’t work out, it wasn’t meant to be, that God has stored something better for you in the future”.

Das adds, “Process your emotions, maintain your composure, and think positively about all the acceptances that have come your way. Do not let one rejection define you nor get hold of you”.

Das also advises talking to someone and confiding in people rather than suffering alone during trying times.

Das says that it is vital for family and friends to provide a strong support system to a person who has faced rejection and is feeling hopeless. “Be a gentle listener with positive feedback and never forget to bring them back to sensibility when they go overboard”. She also emphasised that parents should not sow the seed of perfectionism in their children and attach their value to academic and social achievements.

