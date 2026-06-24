Inside Manisha Rani’s new high-rise Mumbai home: Modern interior, spacious balcony

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani gives glimpses of her new Mumbai home (Photo: @manisharani002/Instagram)

From struggling through TikTok to becoming a household name, Manisha Rani has come a long way. The content creator-turned actor shot to fame with Bigg Boss OTT 2 and went on to win the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

She created a niche for herself over the years, garnering over 13 million followers on Instagram. The 28-year-old influencer is making waves after buying her first house in Mumbai.

Rani recently performed a griha pravesh at her new home, offering her fans a glimpse into her “dream home.” The house reflects a contemporary aesthetic with open layouts, pastel-toned walls, and muted interiors highlighted with bright accents.