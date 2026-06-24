Inside Manisha Rani’s new high-rise Mumbai home: Modern interior, spacious balcony

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From struggling through TikTok to becoming a household name, Manisha Rani has come a long way. The content creator-turned actor shot to fame with Bigg Boss OTT 2 and went on to win the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.
She created a niche for herself over the years, garnering over 13 million followers on Instagram. The 28-year-old influencer is making waves after buying her first house in Mumbai.
Rani recently performed a griha pravesh at her new home, offering her fans a glimpse into her “dream home.” The house reflects a contemporary aesthetic with open layouts, pastel-toned walls, and muted interiors highlighted with bright accents.
Its spacious living room features modern decor, stylish lighting fixtures, and a warm ambience. Large windows and cross-ventilation make the apartment naturally lit.
For the housewarming ceremony, Rani wore a green suit and decorated the entrance with marigold garlands. As part of the ritual, she prepared something sweet in her new kitchen to mark the beginning of a happy new chapter.
Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Welcoming positive vibes, peace, and prosperity into our new home.”
See the post here:
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In her vlog, Rani also showcased parts of her elegant kitchen, fitted with chic cabinetry, marble-finish countertops, and storage space that blends functionality with style. Another standout feature is the expansive balcony overlooking Mumbai’s skyline.
The home also includes a glamorous dressing room complete with a massive wardrobe to accommodate her extensive collection of outfits.
Interior designer Kumar Varma, Founder, BeyondColor, shared the best way to balance soft tones with bold colours without making the space visually cluttered. He emphasised the balance of texture and materiality.
“Soft palettes work best when they have depth and variation within them, allowing bold accents to feel integrated rather than overpowering,” Varma said. When it comes to materials, he suggested that a restrained palette paired with layered surfaces makes a space look calmer.
Varma further shared that walls, floors, and ceilings play important roles in reflecting the homeowners’ lifestyle and personality. To ensure this, Varma explained that elements like textured stucco, microtoppings, and lime plasters can completely shift the emotional quality of a space.
“Once layered with personal objects, books, artworks, photographs, and furniture collected over time, the interiors begin to reflect the homeowner’s lifestyle and personality naturally rather than appearing staged,” he said.
Varma also shared that homeowners can use similar tones across walls, ceilings, and floors to recreate the sense of openness in small urban apartments without major structural changes. “Materials such as lime plasters, microtoppings, and terrazzo can help create this effect because they add depth and texture without making the space feel heavy or crowded,” he explained.