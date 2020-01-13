Steps to achieve gorgeous hands with the perfect manicure, right at home

Making time for a professional manicure is sheer indulgence. Not all of us have the time, money or patience for a nail makeover every week and while you may think the process is time-consuming and can only be done by salon experts, let us tell you it’s not.
However, an impressive manicure is more than just filing your nails and coating them with nail polish. The ritual can be as epretty extensive. But that said, you can do it easily in the comfort of your own home.
Here’s what you need in order to give yourself a manicure.
Essentials tools
*Nail polish remover
*Nail clipper
*Cotton pads
*Nail buffer
*Cuticle pusher and nipper
*Cuticle remover or cuticle cream
*Hand moisturiser
*A base coat for the nails
*Your favourite nail polish
Here’s a simple guide that you can follow to give yourself a manicure at home.
Remove any traces of nail polish
To begin with, remove the nail polish that you are wearing. Use a non-acetone nail-polish remover and cotton pads to remove your old nail-polish gently.
If you use a nail-polish remover more than once a month, it is better to use a non-acetone one as it doesn’t dry out the skin around your nails. While acetone-based nail-polish removers work much faster, they can damage your nails.
Start with the shape
Here comes the second step, which primarily includes filing and clipping your nails. A salon-standard manicure starts with perfectly shaped nails. Try avoiding metal or coarse nail files — both are too harsh for natural nails and can cause damage. For filing your nails, always opt for a soft nail file to prevent tearing or splitting your natural nails.
Begin with a clear base coat to your nails before painting the colourful nail polish to prevent staining. Paint your nail in three thick swipes. Remember to always seal the deal by running your topcoat along the top edge of your nail after application, too. This will help minimise chipping and in turn extends wear-time.
Put an end to chipping
