Steps to achieve gorgeous hands with the perfect manicure, right at home

Making time for a professional manicure is sheer indulgence. Not all of us have the time, money or patience for a nail makeover every week and while you may think the process is time-consuming and can only be done by salon experts, let us tell you it’s not.

However, an impressive manicure is more than just filing your nails and coating them with nail polish. The ritual can be as epretty extensive. But that said, you can do it easily in the comfort of your own home.

Here’s what you need in order to give yourself a manicure.

Essentials tools

*Nail polish remover

*Nail clipper

*Cotton pads

*Nail buffer

*Cuticle pusher and nipper

*Cuticle remover or cuticle cream

*Hand moisturiser

*A base coat for the nails

*Your favourite nail polish

Here’s a simple guide that you can follow to give yourself a manicure at home.

Remove any traces of nail polish

It is better to use a non-acetone nail polish remover as it does not dry out the skin around your nails. (Photo: Thinkstoick Images) It is better to use a non-acetone nail polish remover as it does not dry out the skin around your nails. (Photo: Thinkstoick Images)

To begin with, remove the nail polish that you are wearing. Use a non-acetone nail-polish remover and cotton pads to remove your old nail-polish gently.

If you use a nail-polish remover more than once a month, it is better to use a non-acetone one as it doesn’t dry out the skin around your nails. While acetone-based nail-polish removers work much faster, they can damage your nails.

Start with the shape

For filing your nails, always opt for a soft nail file to prevent tearing or splitting your natural nails. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) For filing your nails, always opt for a soft nail file to prevent tearing or splitting your natural nails. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Here comes the second step, which primarily includes filing and clipping your nails. A salon-standard manicure starts with perfectly shaped nails. Try avoiding metal or coarse nail files — both are too harsh for natural nails and can cause damage. For filing your nails, always opt for a soft nail file to prevent tearing or splitting your natural nails.

Buff before polish

Be careful not to over-buff, though since it can weaken your nails. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Be careful not to over-buff, though since it can weaken your nails. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

If you want your nail colour to last well beyond three days, ensure that all traces of dirt, oil and old nail polish is gone so as to provide it with a clean base to cling to. A clean base can be achieved by buffing out the nails which gives it a natural shine in turn prepping the base for the nail polish to slide smoothly. Buffing is essential for perfectly prepped nails. Be careful not to over-buff, since it can weaken your nails. Three-four swipes are more than enough.

Paint it like a French girl

Aim to paint in three strokes by starting in the middle of the nail. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Aim to paint in three strokes by starting in the middle of the nail. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Begin with a clear base coat to your nails before painting the colourful nail polish to prevent staining. Paint your nail in three thick swipes. Remember to always seal the deal by running your topcoat along the top edge of your nail after application, too. This will help minimise chipping and in turn extends wear-time. Put an end to chipping Ensure that you focus especially on your fingers and the area around your nails. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Ensure that you focus especially on your fingers and the area around your nails. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Remember, a little maintenance means your manicure will really last and continue to look perfect for a longer period. Apply a cuticle oil and massage your hands with a hand rich and thick moisturiser for intense moisturisation. If you want, you can even soak your hands in warm water for 30 seconds before applying moisturiser for good absorption. Ensure that you focus especially on your fingers and the area around your nails.

