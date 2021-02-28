Mandy Moore shares adorable pictures of her newborn son; check it out

The actor, who had previously shared that she had to make changes to her birth plan, also stated how she and her husband came up with the name for their son. (Photo: Instagram/@mandymooremm)

Mandy Moore is enjoying every bit of her new-mom life, if her social media posts are anything to go by. The 36-year-old actor, who welcomed her first child, son August Harrison with husband Taylor Goldsmith, recently, has been sharing a few adorable pictures of the newborn on her Instagram, teasing her followers with just a glimpse of the baby — an occasional side shot here, and little chunky fingers there.

Announcing the birth of her baby boy, the actor had written: “Gus is here 💙💙💙💙. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T (sic)”.

Now in a recent post, the This Is Us actor celebrated her baby’s one week, and wrote: “One week earthside. The best week ever. #thisisgus”

The actor, who had previously shared that she had to make changes to her birth plan, also stated how she and her husband came up with the name. “It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it’s also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name… so it was settled very early on in our book,” she wrote in a post, which had a picture of a blanket on which the name ‘August’ was written.

“Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the “A” (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and “T” (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt. Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can’t wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day. 💙💙💙💙”

Moore had a difficult pregnancy. She had previously shared in an interview with Romper that there was some uncertainty leading up to her pregnancy. After trying for a baby for a while, she visited a fertility specialist, who told her she may have a problem with her uterus and may have endometriosis — a painful disorder in which the tissues that normally line the inside of your uterus, or the endometrium, grow outside of it.

After that, the actor said she was “fully prepared” to undergo surgery to remedy the problem, adding that it felt “nice to have a plan” and an explanation for why she had not conceived.

But, as luck would have it, just before her scheduled surgery, Moore had an appointment with her fertility specialist, who informed her she was ovulating but that there was a “slim chance” that she would get pregnant. “So I was like, all right, whatever. And lo and behold…”

