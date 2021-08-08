For Mandy Moore, breastfeeding has been a ‘beautiful, messy and rewarding experience’

Although breastfeeding is the most natural act in the world, it is regarded as too private to be acknowledged. Many celebrities, however, are changing this by talking about it openly, and even sharing pictures. The first week of August is celebrated as World Breastfeeding Week to raise awareness about it. Recently, This Is Us actor Mandy Moore took to Instagram to share her experience of breastfeeding her and musician Taylor Goldsmith’s son, Gus.

She wrote that the experience is not always even, but is always comforting. “Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I’m at work, etc…) but nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever. It goes without saying that #fedisbest and I’m grateful to my body and the tremendous support I’ve had around me (especially in the beginning days and weeks when I had no clue what I was doing) for allowing me this time to nourish my sweet guy.”

Back in September 2020, the actor and singer had shared news of her pregnancy. M”Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙” she had written in the caption. Later, in February 2021, she had uploaded adorable pictures of the baby. “Gus is here 💙💙💙💙. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T.”

