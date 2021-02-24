Mandy Moore feels a ‘tinge of jealousy’ for moms who can have home births, while she cannot

The actor is ready to welcome her first child, a boy, any day now. (Photo: Instagram/@mandymooremm)

Actor Mandy Moore, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, has revealed in a new episode of ‘Informed Pregnancy Podcast‘ that she had to cancel her original plan for a natural home birth.

Speaking with host Dr Elliot Berlin, Moore said: “We were very intentional and excited about this prospect of being at home for the birth. I was like, ‘Taylor, I want you to do a playlist, but also I want you to have the guitar on too, ready to play’. We were really excited about what the whole experience was going to be.”

The actor shared that they even found “fantastic doulas and midwives” to help them with the process, and “felt so immediately sold on this team that we had assembled, and from very early on in pregnancy, had them both on this journey with us.”

But because of health reasons, she may now have to give up on home birth.

“My platelets have been dropping throughout pregnancy and it’s something I never thought about until I got, I’d say early to midway through my third trimester, they sort of started dropping pretty precipitously and fell below the threshold that would make it possible for me to do a home birth,” Moore explained.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, when platelets drop below the normal range, it is a condition known as ‘gestational thrombocytopenia’. The This Is Us star said that the fact she cannot give birth at home made her envious of other moms who could.

“Unfortunately my plans have had to change. I initially was like, ‘I got it, absolutely. I am malleable, I’m going to do whatever it takes for this baby,’ and that is absolutely how I still feel. But the grieving process about my plan not unfolding the way that I had hoped actually, I felt this sort of delayed reaction… It was a couple of weeks afterward that it really sort of sunk in.

“Just caring about other people that were planning to do home births and feeling this weird tinge of jealousy. I know that sounds ridiculous, but I’m like, ‘Oh man, I’m happy for them, but I’m also kind of sad that I don’t get to have that experience that I was hoping for.'”

