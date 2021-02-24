scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Latest news

Mandy Moore feels a ‘tinge of jealousy’ for moms who can have home births, while she cannot

"My platelets have been dropping throughout pregnancy and it's something I never thought about until I got..." the actor revealed in a podcast

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 24, 2021 10:00:32 am
Mandy Moore, Mandy Moore pregnancy, Mandy Moore motherhood, Mandy Moore home birth, Mandy Moore podcast, Mandy Moore news, indian express newsThe actor is ready to welcome her first child, a boy, any day now. (Photo: Instagram/@mandymooremm)

Actor Mandy Moore, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, has revealed in a new episode of ‘Informed Pregnancy Podcast‘ that she had to cancel her original plan for a natural home birth.

Speaking with host Dr Elliot Berlin, Moore said: “We were very intentional and excited about this prospect of being at home for the birth. I was like, ‘Taylor, I want you to do a playlist, but also I want you to have the guitar on too, ready to play’. We were really excited about what the whole experience was going to be.”

The actor shared that they even found “fantastic doulas and midwives” to help them with the process, and “felt so immediately sold on this team that we had assembled, and from very early on in pregnancy, had them both on this journey with us.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

But because of health reasons, she may now have to give up on home birth.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Elliot Berlin (@doctorberlin)

“My platelets have been dropping throughout pregnancy and it’s something I never thought about until I got, I’d say early to midway through my third trimester, they sort of started dropping pretty precipitously and fell below the threshold that would make it possible for me to do a home birth,” Moore explained.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, when platelets drop below the normal range, it is a condition known as ‘gestational thrombocytopenia’. The This Is Us star said that the fact she cannot give birth at home made her envious of other moms who could.

ALSO READ |‘Was fully prepared to fix my uterus’: Mandy Moore opened up about her pregnancy struggles

“Unfortunately my plans have had to change. I initially was like, ‘I got it, absolutely. I am malleable, I’m going to do whatever it takes for this baby,’ and that is absolutely how I still feel. But the grieving process about my plan not unfolding the way that I had hoped actually, I felt this sort of delayed reaction… It was a couple of weeks afterward that it really sort of sunk in.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

“Just caring about other people that were planning to do home births and feeling this weird tinge of jealousy. I know that sounds ridiculous, but I’m like, ‘Oh man, I’m happy for them, but I’m also kind of sad that I don’t get to have that experience that I was hoping for.'”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

bhagyashree, bhagyashree birthday, bhagyashree age, happy birthday bhagyashree, bhagyashree movies, bhagyashree news, bhagyashree latest news, bhagyashree birth date, bhagyashree films, bhagyashree bollywood movies, bhagyashree family, bhagyashree movies list, bhagyashree birthday date
Happy birthday, Bhagyashree: A look at some of the actor’s most memorable roles

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement