‘Back at work’: Mandy Moore nurses her baby while shooting for This Is Us

Mandy Moore is the latest celebrity to have normalised breastfeeding. The 37-year-old actor returned to work, and while on the sets of the sixth and the final season of ‘This Is Us‘, she made sure to bring her favourite human being with her: her six-month-old son August ‘Gus’ Harrison.

In an Instagram story, the Golden Globe nominee posted a selfie of breastfeeding her child in between takes, writing: “Back at work and grateful to have little man with me (sic)”. In the photo, the actor was seen wearing a purple sweater and a mask, which she had pulled down while looking at the camera.

Sometime last month, Moore had opened up about the process of breastfeeding, writing in a long Instagram post that breastfeeding is “not always smooth sailing”, referring to “clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when [she is] at work”. “But nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever,” she had captioned a series of pictures of herself breastfeeding her son.

Recently, Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot, too, had shared two photographs of herself pumping breast milk on set, while sitting on a chair and getting her hair and makeup done.

She had captioned the photos: “Just me, backstage, being a mom ”

Before that ‘Loki‘ actor Sophia Di Martino had also made a case for working mothers who are nursing. She had taken to Instagram to pose for a photograph, sharing details about how her costume allowed her to pump breast milk on set. “It’s not easy being a working mama (Understatement!) #christinewada designed Sylvie’s costume and had the genius idea of adding concealed zippers for easy access so that I could use my hands-free @elvie pumps easily (pictured) and nurse my baby between takes,” the British actor had captioned.

