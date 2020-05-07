Mandira Bedi shares makeup tutorial; check it out here

The fitness aficionado shares an easy ’12-minute makeup tutorial’ (Mandira Bedi/ Instagram) The fitness aficionado shares an easy ’12-minute makeup tutorial’ (Mandira Bedi/ Instagram)

Mandira Bedi and fitness go hand in hand. But the actor, who constantly gives us fitness goals, has now shared an IGTV video of her ’12-minute makeup’ tutorial on her profile. Needless to say, she thoroughly impressed us with her makeup skills. So if you wish to recreate the Shanti actor’s look, check out the steps below.

*Begin by cleaning and moisturising your face. Go for a hydrating moisturiser which is light on your skin, and is preferably oil-free. Then use a primer to set the base. Here’s an in-depth guide in case you plan to buy one.

*Next, Mandira suggests opting for a peach tone colour corrector to help hide pigmentation spots and dark circles, if any. After doing so, take two pumps of your foundation and dab it on your face with a beauty sponge. You can also use your fingers, just like the fitness enthusiast, and then buff it with a brush to ensure you don’t have any streaks left.

*Its now time to set your base with a powder. Looking at how to amp up your makeup game with a flawless base? Take a cue from here.

*Now fill in your eyebrows to provide dimension to your face, either using an eyebrow pomade or a gel. A dark brown eyeshadow works equally well too.

*Next, take a chocolate brown eye shadow on your flat eyeshadow brush and place it on your lids. Seamlessly blend it with the crease of your eyes. Then take a kohl pencil and line your upper and lower lash lines.

*With a thin brush, blend it out to give it a smokey effect. On your lower lash line, blend the kohl with a bit of the chocolate brown eye shadow you used on your crease. Top it off with a few coats of mascara.

*Then use a bronzer to bronze your cheeks or contour them by making a fish face (this helps you figure out where exactly your cheekbones are).

*Finally, apply a nude lip shade of your choice.

Are you going to try this look?

