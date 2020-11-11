Heard of mandelic acid? Here’s why your skin needs it

Mandelic acid is derived from bitter almonds. (Photo: Getty)

Incorporating acidic products in your skincare routine may seem like a risky idea. After all, you don’t know if you will witness the magic unfold or end up seeing your skin purge for weeks. But, let us tell you that chemicals and acids are having a field day in the world of beauty; think AHAs and BHAs. And if you too have been wanting to incorporate the same in your routine but have been unsure about it, begin with mandelic acid.

What is mandelic acid?

Mandelic acid is an AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acid) which is derived from bitter almonds and is extremely gentle on the skin, especially one which is acne-prone. Despite being soft in its approach, it has some mindblowing effects. However, keep in mind that while you can use it in combination with hyaluronic acid, you cannot use it with retinol or retinoid-enriched products.

Benefits of mandelic acid

Reduces hyperpigmentation

Mandelic acid is enriched with lightening properties that work great for stubborn spots and acne marks. As per Healthline, “Research from 1999 shows that mandelic acid may reduce hyperpigmentation in melasma by as much as 50 per cent in about four weeks.” Not only that, but it also increases the process of cell turnover which helps in the reduction of spots faster as compared to other AHAs.

Is gentle on your skin as compared to other acids

As compared to other AHAs like lactic acid or even glycolic acid, it is more gentle because it slowly seeps into the skin, making the skin’s surface less prone to redness, irritation and inflammation.

Helps lessen wrinkles and fine lines

Since it helps accelerate your skin’s cell turnover, it can also help reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Not only that but it also boosts collagen production in your skin. Collagen is one of the most abundant proteins present in your body because it covers 80 per cent of the skin’s epidermis.

The best way to use mandelic acid is by incorporating it in your night routine. Do this after you have cleansed and moisturised your face. If you are wondering what skin types can use it, we suggest you consult your dermatologist once.

