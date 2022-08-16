scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Skincare alert: Three easy tips to reduce and prevent blackheads

"Keep your pores clean. Make sure you’re washing your face when required using an appropriate face wash," Dr Rashmi Shetty wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 10:50:36 am
Salicylic acid may help in minimising excess sebum or oil. (Photo: Freepik)

Blackheads or the small bumps that appear when the hair follicles become clogged with oil, dirt, dead skin cells, and other impurities, are seen in both males and females. If not taken care of, these pesky bumps can make the skin look dark and dull.

As such, it is important to keep blackheads at bay by first understanding your skin type, and then following a suitable routine.

So, here’s some help from Dr Rashmi Shetty, a dermatologist, who shared three tips to manage blackheads or open comedones, which she said are one of the stages in your acne process.

Get them extracted at a doctor’s clinic

The best way to deal with existing blackheads is to go to your doctor’s clinic and get them extracted. It’s a simple, easy, quick, and pain-free process. “However, do not do it at home or with an inexperienced technician otherwise you can end up leaving your skin with marks or infect the area/increase the blackheads by pushing them into other pockets of your gland,” Dr Rashmi wrote in an Instagram post.

 

Keep your pores clean

Keeping your pores clean is of utmost importance. At home, you need to make sure you wash your face when required using an appropriate face wash. Your makeup applicators need to be clean, too. “Your scalp hygiene must be taken care of, and your pillow covers must be changed regularly. At your doctor’s clinic, you can get certain facials that help deep cleanse your pores,” the expert added.

Reduce or minimise excess sebum/oil

“This can be done by using the right face wash and washing the face regularly. Additionally, using salicylic acid helps,” wrote Dr Rashmi.

She also suggested ingredients like retinol, adapalene, niacinamide, vitamin C, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and face wash with AHA & BHAs that may help prevent or reduce blackheads.

