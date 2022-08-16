Skincare alert: Three easy tips to reduce and prevent blackheads

August 16, 2022 10:50:36 am
Blackheads or the small bumps that appear when the hair follicles become clogged with oil, dirt, dead skin cells, and other impurities, are seen in both males and females. If not taken care of, these pesky bumps can make the skin look dark and dull.
As such, it is important to keep blackheads at bay by first understanding your skin type, and then following a suitable routine.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
So, here’s some help from Dr Rashmi Shetty, a dermatologist, who shared three tips to manage blackheads or open comedones, which she said are one of the stages in your acne process.
Get them extracted at a doctor’s clinic
The best way to deal with existing blackheads is to go to your doctor’s clinic and get them extracted. It’s a simple, easy, quick, and pain-free process. “However, do not do it at home or with an inexperienced technician otherwise you can end up leaving your skin with marks or infect the area/increase the blackheads by pushing them into other pockets of your gland,” Dr Rashmi wrote in an Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Keep your pores clean
Keeping your pores clean is of utmost importance. At home, you need to make sure you wash your face when required using an appropriate face wash. Your makeup applicators need to be clean, too. “Your scalp hygiene must be taken care of, and your pillow covers must be changed regularly. At your doctor’s clinic, you can get certain facials that help deep cleanse your pores,” the expert added.
Reduce or minimise excess sebum/oil
“This can be done by using the right face wash and washing the face regularly. Additionally, using salicylic acid helps,” wrote Dr Rashmi.
She also suggested ingredients like retinol, adapalene, niacinamide, vitamin C, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and face wash with AHA & BHAs that may help prevent or reduce blackheads.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname'
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's wordsPremium
Latest News
Mumbai: Two women duped of Rs 23 lakh by fraudsters posing as US nationals
On first start for Reds, Nunez sees red
BTS RM and J-Hope dance and head-bang at Billie Eilish’s concert in Seoul, share photos: ‘Bad guys’
Hrithik Roshan follows Tiger Shroff’s lead, cheers for India as he turns singer. Here’s how Sussanne Khan, Saba Azad reacted
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany’s economy
China sanctions seven Taiwanese ‘independence diehard’ officials
Twitter Has to Give Musk Only One Bot Checker’s Data: Its Ex-Product Head
Delhi govt: Over 19,000 promotions by end of year or vacancies will lapse
70-year-old woman, daughter-in-law stabbed to death inside house in Delhi: Police
Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more
Delhi: MCD organises a photo exhibition on Partition
Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville calls the club ‘a graveyard for footballers’