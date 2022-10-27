scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Man suffers burns after ‘fire haircut’ goes wrong at salon in Gujarat

The fire haircut, which has gained popularity of late, is a process in which a hairdresser uses fire on the customer's hair to set it in style

haircutA 18-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries after his "fire haircut" went wrong (Source: Representational Image/ Pixaby)

An 18-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries after his “fire haircut” went wrong at a salon in Vapi town of Gujarat’s Valsad district, police said on Thursday.

The fire haircut, which has gained popularity of late, is a process in which a hairdresser uses fire on the customer’s hair to set it in style.

A video clip of the Vapi incident, which took place on Wednesday, surfaced on social media in which the fire set on the victim’s hair as part of the process was seen going out of control.

The victim received burn injuries on his neck and chest and was taken to a hospital in Vapi from where he was referred to the Civil Hospital in Valsad, a Vapi town police station official said.

Also Read | |First aid tips: How to help a person with burn injuries

The victim, resident of Bhadakmora area in Vapi, had gone to get the “fire haircut’ at the salon in Sulpad area, police said.

Investigating officer Karamsinh Makwana said a process was underway to take the statements of the victim and the hairdresser.

“We are trying to get the statement of the victim. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Valsad. We have learnt that from there he was taken to a hospital in Surat,” Makwana said.

As per primary information, the victim’s upper body parts suffered severe burns after of some kind of a chemical was applied on his head for the haircut, police officials said.

An investigation was on to ascertain which chemical was used for the ‘fire haircut’, they said.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 12:27:24 pm
