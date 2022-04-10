Watch: Man makes Guinness World Record for the highest slackline walk at 1901 metres

The Guinness World Records inspires many people to push the limits of their talents and abilities to try something extreme in the hopes of making or breaking a record. One such man from Brazil did something that makes for a nail-biting watch.

Rafael Zugno Bridi, “an outdoor icon of outdoor sport in Brazil”, according to his Instagram bio, successfully completed a barefoot slackline walk between two hot air balloons, suspended in the air 1901 metres above sea level, making a new world record, as per Guinness World Record.

Bridi crossed the 1 inch wide slackline above Praia Grande, Santa Catarina, at a height twice that of Burj Khalifa‘s, the world’s tallest building. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

GWR also added in the comments section that Bridi earned the record title for highest highline (male), free solo (ISA-verified). It also shared Bridi’s experience of making the world record on the official website: “The feeling of floating and freedom has always been one of the biggest motivations for my highline practice,” he told the media after the event, “and nothing can bring this sensation so vividly as a crossing between balloons where both points are in constant motion.”

