Malala Yousafzai and husband Asser Malik celebrate her Oxford graduation; check it out

Malala Yousafzai has hit another milestone in her life. The Nobel Peace Prize winner has graduated from the University of Oxford, earning her degree in philosophy, politics, and economics.

The 24-year-old shared many pictures on her social media account, giving us glimpses of the ceremony that got delayed in the pandemic. In the photos, she posed in the customary graduation robe and cap, with her family and friends. In the caption, the human rights activist wrote, “Some Latin was said and apparently I have a degree ”

Amid all the happy pictures, we also saw Malala’s husband Asser Malik in attendance, cheering for his wife. The couple looked stunning together as they smiled for the camera. Asser, in fact, looked sharp in his formal wear.

The proud husband also took to Instagram to share a post of his own, writing in the caption: “The place we first met felt a little more special on Malala’s graduation day ”

They were also joined by Malala’s parents Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai.

Asser and Malala got married recently, in a private nikkah ceremony in the UK, with only close friends and family in attendance.

In an article for Vogue, the activist revealed that she had “questioned the patriarchal roots of the institution, the compromises women are expected to make after the wedding, and how laws regarding relationships are influenced by cultural norms and misogyny in many corners of the world”.

“I feared losing my humanity, my independence, my womanhood – my solution was to avoid getting married at all. My conversations with my friends, mentors and my now partner Asser helped me consider how I could have a relationship – a marriage – and remain true to my values of equality, fairness and integrity,” she wrote in the article dated November 11.

The couple met in the summer of 2018, when “Asser was visiting friends at Oxford”.

