Malala Yousafzai says she had ‘concerns’ about marriage, but was never against it

Earlier this month, Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient and a human rights activist — who has openly talked about her feminist values — got married to Asser Malik in a private nikkah ceremony in Birmingham, UK. Photos from the day were shared on social media, in which the bride looked stunning in traditional wear and appeared to be very much in love.

But critics soon jumped in to remind the 24-year-old about an old interview of hers, in which she had shared that she was not too keen on getting married. The girls’ education advocate had previously told British Vogue that she felt marriage was not for her. Then, Asser came along, they bonded, and she decided to get married to her “best friend”.

Appearing on BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show, Malala said, “I was not against marriage, I had concerns about marriage and that is true for many girls around the world who have seen reports about child marriage and reports about forced marriage.”

She added that she saw there was an imbalance of power in marriages where “women make more compromises than men”. “A lot of these customs are influenced by patriarchy and misogyny. So you have to question the systems that we are living in and we have to question the status quo, but I am lucky that I found a person who understands my values,” she was quoted as saying.

Malala also said her husband “understands [her] sense of humour” and they “have a lot in common”.

She also wrote an article for Vogue last week, wherein she explained her previous doubts, and what she thinks now that she is married. “I wasn’t against marriage, but I was cautious about its practice,” the article, dated November 11, read.

“I questioned the patriarchal roots of the institution, the compromises women are expected to make after the wedding, and how laws regarding relationships are influenced by cultural norms and misogyny in many corners of the world. I feared losing my humanity, my independence, my womanhood – my solution was to avoid getting married at all.

“My conversations with my friends, mentors and my now partner Asser helped me consider how I could have a relationship – a marriage – and remain true to my values of equality, fairness and integrity,” Malala wrote.

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

She also shared that she met her husband in the summer of 2018, when “Asser was visiting friends at Oxford”. “He worked in cricket, so I immediately had a lot to discuss with him. He liked my sense of humour. We became best friends. We found we had common values and enjoyed each other’s company. We stood by each other in moments of happiness and disappointment. Through our individual ups and downs, we talked and listened to each other…”

She added that she “found a best friend and companion” — that she still does not “have all the answers for the challenges facing women”, but believes that she can “enjoy friendship, love and equality in marriage”.

