Malala Yousafzai makes for a stunning bride in her wedding photos; check them out

Malala Yousafzai is married! The 24-year-old human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner tied the knot recently with her partner, during an Islamic ceremony in Birmingham. On social media, she shared a few pictures from the day, writing that it “marks a precious day” of her life.

“Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” the caption read.

More pictures from the ceremony were shared on Twitter, wherein the bride was photographed looking happy and gorgeous. She wore a traditional suit — in beige-tinted shade of pink — that comprised a kurta, pants, and a dupatta that she wore over her head.

She opted for minimal accessories, wearing earrings and a prominent maang-teeka. Her makeup looked natural and we are in awe. Her husband complemented her by opting to wear a tuxedo with a tie that matched the colour of the bride’s outfit.

Malala’s wedding photographer Malin Fezehai also shared a sweet note for the newly-married, writing, “Together with the rest of the world, I began following @malala story nearly a decade ago, after her harrowing defense of women and girls’ education and seeing her become the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history. Never in my wildest dreams did I think our paths would cross and I would be photographing her wedding.”

She shared some fun posed and candid shots of the couple, as part of — what appears to be — a post-wedding photoshoot.

In the July 2021 issue of British Vogue, the activist had shared her thoughts on marriage, saying, “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership? My mum is like, ‘Don’t you dare say anything like that! You have to get married, marriage is beautiful.’”

While she did have misgivings about the institution, it seems she changed her mind after all, when the right person entered her life. She was also quoted as telling the outlet that the experience of watching her university friends settle down opened her mind to the prospect of marriage. “Even until my second year of university, I just thought, ‘I’m never going to get married, never going to have kids — just going to do my work. I’m going to be happy and live with my family forever.’ I didn’t realise that you’re not the same person all the time. You change as well and you’re growing.”

We wish the couple the very best!

