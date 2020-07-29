Hair woes? Malaika Arora reveals her secret concoction

Prepare this hair oil at home like Malaika Arora. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Prepare this hair oil at home like Malaika Arora. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Our hair needs as much care as other parts of our body. But despite trying out various remedies, if you are still facing hair issues, it is time you use a tried and tested method — a homemade hair oil. And if you have already been looking for such a hair oil, your search ends here. Here is some help from none other than actor Malaika Arora.

Malaika, who has been sharing secret tricks and tips for all on Instagram, recently shared this easy DIY hair oil that we thought might help you.

This is what she said: “Here’s an age old but still effective method to ‘maintain your mane’. Cold pressed coconut oil, olive oil and caster oil is like the holy trinity for your hair. Mix these oils in equal portions in a glass jar and add some methi seeds and curry leaves. While methi seeds are high in protein and nicotinic acid content, which are known to be beneficial for hair, curry leaves are a rich source of beta-carotene and proteins, which can reduce hair loss and increase hair growth. Let the mixture sit and infuse for a couple of days and voila! You have a homemade, pure hair oil ready to do some magic on your hair.”

Here’s how to prepare the oil.

Ingredients

100 ml – Coconut oil

100 ml – Olive oil

100 ml – Castor oil

Handful – Methi dana or fenugreek seeds

Few – Curry leaves

Method

*Take a glass bottle and pour equal proportions of the oils in the bottle. Add fenugreek seeds and curry leaves. Close the lid.

What to do?

*”Let all the ingredients come together and infuse,” she said. The oil can be stored in the airtight container for long.

It is widely known that oiling promotes healthy hair growth. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) It is widely known that oiling promotes healthy hair growth. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

How to use?

*Take little oil in a bowl and warm it up slightly. Pour a bit on your scalp and massage it in circular motions. Keep it on for about 45 minutes to one hour. Wash it off thoroughly.

Benefits

*Try and use it once a week. “I can assure you that your hair will start looking thicker, more lustrous, less hair fall and the quality of hair is going to get better. So do try this little secret of mine,” Malaika said.

