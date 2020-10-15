Malaika Arora shares one-ingredient remedy for post-covid hair loss

Here's an easy hair care remedy for hair loss. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

After recovering from COVID-19, some people have been experiencing hair fall. Recently, actor Malaika Arora also shared her struggle with hair loss post-recovering from COVID-19. “Besides my immense weakness, I also experienced quite a bit of hair loss. While I have consulted doctors and my vitamins are on, I am going back to a hair care remedy that I have been doing for years. It just needs one ingredient,” she shared.

Malaika’s go-to remedy is the humble onion juice which is considered effective for controlling hair loss and accelerate re-growth. Even actor Bipasha Basu swears by it. She commented on her post, “Onion juice zindabad!”

Here’s how you can use onion juice.

Method

*Grate an onion and squeeze the juice.

How to apply?

*Divide your hair into sections. With the help of a cotton ball, apply the juice on the scalp. Leave it for 30-45 minutes. Wash with a paraben-free, mild shampoo.

“You will see results in about two weeks,” mentioned Arora.

How does onion juice help?

Onion juice provides extra sulfur to the scalp which helps make the roots stronger. This prevents hair loss and promotes new growth. It is also said that anti-bacterial properties of onion keep scalp infections at bay and keep the hair healthy and strong.

