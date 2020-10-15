Malaika Arora shares one-ingredient remedy for post-covid hair loss

After recovering from COVID-19, some people have been experiencing hair fall. Recently, actor Malaika Arora also shared her struggle with hair loss post-recovering from COVID-19. “Besides my immense weakness, I also experienced quite a bit of hair loss. While I have consulted doctors and my vitamins are on, I am going back to a hair care remedy that I have been doing for years. It just needs one ingredient,” she shared.
Take a look.
Hair loss is one demon that we all have to face in our lives…for some it comes in phases and for some it's like an everyday problem. But we don't need to fear it…just need to tackle it the correct way. Apart from maintaining a healthy diet, we can use some simple diy tips to control the hair fall. Post my Covid19 recovery, even I have been experiencing an intense hair fall than usual, so apart from my daily dose of good ol' vitamins, I have also restarted my one ingredient diy hair fall therapy…Onion juice!. Just grate one fresh onion and extract it's juice, now apply the juice to ur scalp with the help of a cotton ball. Keep it for sometime and then wash it off with a paraben free shampoo. You'll see the results within a week and trust me..you'll not be disappointed. #MalaikasTrickOrTip #HairCare
Malaika’s go-to remedy is the humble onion juice which is considered effective for controlling hair loss and accelerate re-growth. Even actor Bipasha Basu swears by it. She commented on her post, “Onion juice zindabad!”
Here’s how you can use onion juice.
Method
*Grate an onion and squeeze the juice.
How to apply?
*Divide your hair into sections. With the help of a cotton ball, apply the juice on the scalp. Leave it for 30-45 minutes. Wash with a paraben-free, mild shampoo.
“You will see results in about two weeks,” mentioned Arora.
How does onion juice help?
Onion juice provides extra sulfur to the scalp which helps make the roots stronger. This prevents hair loss and promotes new growth. It is also said that anti-bacterial properties of onion keep scalp infections at bay and keep the hair healthy and strong.
