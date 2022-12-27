Malaika Arora talks ‘Gen Z’ lingo: Can you guess the meanings of these common expressions?

For ‘boomers’ and even ‘millennials‘, guessing certain words and their meanings that are commonly associated with ‘Gen Z’ parlance, can be a tad difficult. But, at the age of 49, Malaika Arora managed to correctly use many Gen Z lingos in her sentences while promoting her latest Disney+ Hotstar drama series, ‘Moving in with Malaika‘.

The actor and model took to Instagram to share a video, in which she was seen casually dressed in a pair of denim shorts, white boots that rose till her shin, a loose white shirt-cum-shrug that she wore over a matching white bra. She left her hair loose and kept her makeup simple.

Malaika was first asked to use the word ‘slay’ in a sentence. She said, “I ‘slayed’ this look, right?” For the uninitiated, in Gen Z terms, ‘slay’ means to do something so well that people use it to encourage you.

The actor was then asked to describe the word ‘dope’, and she said, “Man, she is dope!” ‘Dope’ means something or someone who is awesome and simply very cool.

Next, she was asked to use the word ‘serving’ in a sentence and Malaika looked confused: “I don’t know… serving what, food?” ‘Serving’ is used as an adjective for a person who is very attractive and is ‘serving’ great fashionable looks, for instance.

Malaika correctly guessed the acronym G.O.A.T, which basically means ‘Greatest Of All Time’. It is used to describe someone who is superlative in their field, like Argentine football player Lionel Messi, who won the FIFA World Cup this year.

The final word was ‘based’, which the actor guessed correctly. It means to recognise someone who is courageous and is being themselves, without caring about what others think.

According to investopedia.com, people who are a part of ‘generation Z’ or Gen Z, are born between 1997 and 2012. They come just after millennials, born between 1981 and 1996.

