Malaika Arora shares ‘favourite’ skincare hack; here’s how it helps

Amid the pandemic, Malaika Arora introduced us to some simple skincare hacks that she personally relies on. The 47-year-old recently shared yet another video showing her “favourite thing to do” when it comes to keeping her skin healthy.

In an Instagram video, Malaika was seen using gua sha to massage her face. “One of my favourite things to do…At least three times a week is face sculpting. A very simple massage technique,” she captioned it. Watch:

Face sculpting involves a two-fold method comprising rolling and draining which can be done either by using your fingers, a handheld massager or a gua sha. This helps refresh your skin and provide natural glow.

Used for sculpting, gua sha is part a traditional Chinese healing method. It is a smooth-edged small tool that is used to stroke the skin while pressing on it to expose petechiae (round, red dots that show under the skin). It improves blood flow and helps to heal and lift the skin, according to webmd.com.

Have you tried using gua sha?

