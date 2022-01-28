Malaika Arora shares three face yoga asanas to rejuvenate your skin

We all wish to have healthy, glowing skin, especially during the ongoing wedding season. However, it requires an immense amount of dedication and patience to get radiant skin; and to get that, we often rely on skincare products. But it must be known that such products can be, more often than not, harsh on the skin, doing more harm than good.

But, what if we tell you that you can now achieve the skin of your dreams without spending money on expensive cosmetics? Actor Malaika Arora, a known yoga-enthusiast, recently shared three simple facial exercises that will help you get healthy and glowing skin naturally.

Balloon pose

Fill your mouth with air and seal it with two fingers while sitting in a straight position. Hold for some time and repeat the exercise. “This is an amazing go-to pose for your facial muscles as it helps with blood circulation,” Malaika wrote.

Face tapping pose

Gently start tapping your fingers on your face, starting from the forehead to the neck. Repeat the method. “Tapping gives a flushed, natural glow to the skin as it stimulates blood circulation. It also prevents ageing and wrinkles.”

Fish pose

Imitate the face of a fish — pull your cheeks and the corner of your lips inwards and hold this expression. Try to smile. Relax and repeat for some time. This pose “stretches the neck region and helps tone the jawline and chin.”

