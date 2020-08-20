Malaika Arora shows how to use coffee to boost skin health; watch video

Malaika Arora made a body scrub with leftover coffee powder. (Source: malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram)

Excess caffeine intake may not be healthy but coffee does have some benefits for the skin. And Malaika Arora just showed us that by demonstrating how to make a DIY body scrub with it.

“I remember mom telling us every single time we went for a shower that we had to use loofah or pumice stone. So that tradition continues. I have totally run out of body scrub so I decided why not make my own at home?” the Chhaiya Chhaiya actor said in a video she recently posted on Instagram.

In the video, Malaika showed how to make the body scrub with three simple ingredients available in every kitchen. The ingredients have antioxidant properties, removes dead cells and makes your skin soft, the actor said.

Ingredients

Ground leftover coffee powder

Brown sugar/white sugar (crushed)

Coconut oil/almond oil

Method

In a bowl, combine all the ingredients to form a paste.

Make sure to use the body scrub during your shower. Apply it on your wet body and rub gently. Then rinse and apply a moisturiser. “It serves as an easy, instant and aromatic home scrub. The caffeine in the coffee has potent antioxidants that help protect skin from sun damage and helps promote overall skin health,” the actor captioned the Instagram video.

