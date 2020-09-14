Mild acne? Try this easy home remedy from Malaika Arora

Make sure your skin breakouts are controlled with this easy home remedy. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Maintaining a good skincare routine requires a lot of work. Since all of us have different skin types, it is always a good idea to first understand one’s skin type and then incorporate skin-friendly routines. If you are unsure of where to start, it is best to consult an expert.

Here’s some advice from none other than actor Malaika Arora who shared a home remedy for people with acne-prone skin. Since acne can be caused due to various reasons like hormonal imbalances to weather changes, it is necessary that one takes to natural, herbal remedies as much as possible. In case you deal with mild acne breakouts, you might want to check out this remedy.

As per the TV host, cinnamon powder applied with raw honey and lime juice can help the skin overcome acne breakouts.

This is what she said: “Suffering from acne breakouts every now and then? Here’s a simple DIY to control those ‘bad timing’ breakouts. I personally have very sensitive skin and I often tend to get a breakout. Breakouts can happen due to various reasons like weather change, hormonal change or due to excessive use of products on the skin. Here’s introducing the terrific trio to help cope with your day-to-day breakouts”.

Please note that if your acne breakout is severe, it is advisable to consult a doctor regarding the same.

Here’s the remedy preparation.

Ingredients

½ tsp – Cinnamon powder

1tsp – Raw honey

1tsp – Lime

How to apply?

*Mix all the ingredients and apply the face pack with a brush.

*Avoid the mouth and eye area. Apply to areas that are a little more acne-prone. Keep it on for 8-10 minutes. Rinse with cold water. Apply your moisturiser and sunscreen.

Contra indications

One may feel a tingling sensation which is normal, but if its unbearable, then rinse it off, remarked Arora.

You can use the mask once or twice depending on how intense your skin issues are, she said. She also cautioned that if the breakouts are severe, it is best to consult a doctor.

