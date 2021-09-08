Things to keep in mind to keep while making kohl or ‘kajal’ at home

Kohl, also known as ‘kajal’, is an important aspect of beauty and makeup in the Indian subcontinent. Even those who aren’t heavily into makeup, swear by the subtle effectiveness of kohl, which enhances their look and makes their eyes seem bigger and more defined.

Pooja Nagdev, an aromatherapist, cosmetologist, and the founder of INATUR, says that the product is primarily manufactured by grinding stibnite. “One of the many negative effects of over-the-counter treatments is the possibility of an allergic reaction, which includes watering, irritation, itching, and redness of the eyes. Corneal ulcers and conjunctivitis can occur in severe situations,” she says, adding that many people, therefore, choose to manufacture their own kohl at home.

If you’re thinking of manufacturing kohl at home, Nagdev lists some things you would need to know. Read on.

Ingredients for kohl

– Pure ghee or sesame oil

– Silver (or any metal) lamp

– Thick cotton wick

– Copper plate

The process

* Pour a tablespoon of ghee or oil into the lamp and light it.

* Place the wick in the lamp and turn it on.

* Place the copper plate on top of the lamp and let it burn overnight.

* Over the copper plate, a thick black residue will form.

* Pour a small amount of oil or ghee over the dark residue.

* Rub the residue for at least a minute, or until it reaches a thick, lump-free consistency.

* Place all of the residual residues in an airtight container. Refrigerate for a minimum of 2-4 hours.

* For a more delicate appearance, use a fine kohl brush. If you want to create a dramatic eye look, smudge the kohl on your lower lash using a q-tip.

Ingredients for almond kohl

You need to have around 4-5 almonds, some aloe vera gel, coconut oil, tweezer, a plate, or a ceramic bowl.

Process

* Using the tweezer, push the almond closer to the gas flame.

* Continue to burn it for about 10 minutes, or until it gets crisp.

* Make the toasted almond paste now.

* Blend until it’s completely smooth.

* Take a piece of fresh aloe vera and squeeze off the gel.

* After that, combine the almond powder with the aloe vera gel and coconut oil.

* Make sure the coconut oil is heated before using it to aid in the creation of a smooth paste.

* You can now store the kohl in an airtight container and use it whenever you want.

DIY kajal tip: Before applying, dust your eyes with talcum powder. Never use too much kajal in your inner eyelids. Almond kajal promotes the growth of eyelashes while also improving vision.

Things to always keep in mind:

1. Never put kohl on your eyes before going to bed.

2. To remove kohl, never use just water or soap.

3. To remove eyeliner, always use a makeup remover or a cream.

4. Before you add any colouring ingredient to your DIY kohl, think twice.

5. Always perform a patch test. Apply a small bit of the kohl on your elbow and let it sit for a few minutes. Remove it if you notice any irritation or tingling.

