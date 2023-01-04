Top 7 makeup trends that are sure to stay and slay in the new year

Every new year brings with it new trends, and sees the fading away of some others. As such, here’s celebrity makeup artist Neha Chhabra, founder of Keywest Academy of Beauty and Makeup, discussing the top seven trends that are expected to make it big in 2023. Not just that, she also details how to go about acing these trends so that you can keep your best foot forward whenever you step out!

No-makeup look

Apply loads of tinted moisturiser/SPF as a base and set it with translucent powder. Now, apply a shimmer face mist with shimmer bronzer. Use an illuminator on the high points of your face with a finger-tapping motion for a natural highlighting effect. Finish it off by mixing your lip balm with a matt lip colour. This gives a natural no-makeup dewy look.

Bold and colourful eyelids

Colours like oranges, greens, blues, and even pastels are the next happening thing. So, grab all your favourite colourful eyeshadow palettes, and apply them on your eyelids using a flat brush. Make a V- shape on the outer area of the eyes. Don’t forget to use lots of mascara.

Silver and gold glitz glam makeup

Liners, graphic liners, and even rhinestones are going to be trending for the evening/night soiree looks. Use a pen liner to apply and get the desired shape of the liner on your lids. You can apply them in different areas of the eyelids for eg. apply them on your crease line, above the crease line or just on the outer area of the eyes. The best part is that you can clean it up with a Q-tip if you make a mistake.

Also Read | Check out these easy tips for a long-lasting makeup look

Metallics and monochromatic looks

Different metallic eyeshadows are storming the market shelves and now, it’s time to use them. Apply with your finger on your eyelids for the best shine effect. Liquid body glow shimmers will be trending for a glass look. You can mix them with a moisturiser for less intensity.

Go bold with your makeup (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) Go bold with your makeup (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Soap brows and bleached brows

Advertisement

Feather your brows with a spool brush/brow comb in the same direction as the hair growth and apply a softer colour on it in the same direction. Don’t go for very dark brows. Instead use a softer colour.

Bold, shiny lips

Red, glossy lips never fail to grab attention. Use a neutral lip pencil to line the lips. Apply a bold matte red lipper and set with translucent setting powder. Let it get set and then dust it off. Now apply a clear lip gloss.

Also Read | Glamorous makeup ideas you can try this weekend

Blush contour look

Advertisement

Apply blush like a contour. Apply a cream/liquid blush in the outer area of cheeks and blend it towards the contour area upwards the temples, like a spoon shape. Use a damp beauty blender to apply for best results.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!