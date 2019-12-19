Basic make-up brushes you must have in your vanity kit (you’ll thank us later)

These backbones of your beauty bag will allow you to create everything from a pared-down face to a red carpet contour. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) These backbones of your beauty bag will allow you to create everything from a pared-down face to a red carpet contour. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

The trend du jour may be a quick, easy application using your fingers, but some looks require a brush to get your make-up just right. Even though the world’s best make-up artists suggest using the warmth of your fingers to melt the make-up product into your skin, you really need a handful of brushes to keep your vanity game strong. But if you are not a pro (hello, beginners!) and all the extra help and tools out there, make-up brushes — which form the backbone of your beauty bag — can be your very best friends

These brushes will help you achieve every look — from a pared-down face to a red carpet contour. So here we are to help you decide which brushes you actually need after all the make-up brush aisle can make you feel overwhelmed.

Foundation brush

You may want to stick to using your fingers or a sponge when applying liquid make-up, but you definitely need some sort of application brush when applying mineral or powder foundation. This is when you need a foundation brush. These brushes are typically dense and can be pinched flat like a paintbrush or full, rounded, and even dome-shaped.

Powder brush

Whether you’re devoted to loose or pressed powders, these bristles will even out the product for you. This particular branch of brush also happens to be the most widely used, making it a must-own. This tool will also prove to be helpful when you are giving a finishing touch to your look, such as applying a setting powder. Just ensure you’re applying the product with large sweeping motions across the face, and buffing where necessary.

Concealer brush

The key to applying concealer is applying it only where it’s needed, and then blending it thoroughly. Which is why, a brush with tapered and flat bristles is needed to move creamy textures. This allows for precise application, aimed at mimicking fingertip application and getting into even the smallest of spots.

Beauty blender

Beauty blenders or make-up sponges help you get an airbrushed and a streak-free finish. Thanks to their rounded, smooth shape, sponges don’t leave behind any weird lines or stray bristles, and their damp surfaces help sheer out your foundation, concealer, or cream blush for a natural smooth finish. Use the sponge’s broad sides to stamp and stipple the cream formulas across your face, and the sponge’s tip to reach crevices around your nose and eyes.

Bronzer/Blush blush

Bronzer, blush, and powder brushes are similar, and one can do the job of many. Find a bronzer and/or blush brush with long, fluffy bristles and a dome shape to evenly diffuse your powder pigments. The fluffier the brush is, the less product it will pick up — which is ideal when you want just a wash of colour.

Contour brush

Contouring is all about accentuating the bone structure by playing on light and depth — which is where the angled bristles of a contour brush come in to play. They help apply the product in a concentrated way and reduce any fall-out. For a sculpted finish, opt for a quick sweep of highlighter using the tapered brush, and apply on the arch of the Cupid’s bow, and the corners of the eyes.

Eyeshadow brushes

This might be a little extra but an eyeshadow shading brush is actually what you need to get an opaque, even layer of colour on your lids. These brushes are typically flat, rounded at the tip, and dense, so they can pick up the powder or cream for a concentrated colour payoff.

Highlighter brush

Getting the perfect amount of shine-enhancing pigments in the right areas is purely a matter of strategy. The shape of your highlighting brush totally depends on the level of glow you want. Use a brush with very long bristles like a fan brush for a more diffused effect, or grab a brush with dense bristles for a super-bright opaque highlight.

Pencil brush

A pencil brush is the friend that comes to your rescue. Why? Because it kind of does it all: smudges out your cream eyeliner, pushes eyeshadow straight into your lash line, helps you precisely blend beneath your lashes, etc. When the other brushes are too big or too fluffy, grab this stiff, dense, tapered brush — especially if you plan to do a smokey eye or any hazy, blended-out shadow.

Eyebrow brush

There’s no denying that power brows help amp up your look. An eyebrow brush has flat, blunt, and angled bristles to help you draw individual brow hairs using brow cream, gel, or powder. Use the slanted bristles to fill in sparse brows with eyebrow powder, then comb through your brows to soften them if you’ve filled them in with too much product.

