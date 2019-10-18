The ultimate guide to choosing the right foundation

The idea behind wearing makeup is to give the skin an even texture and a glow. But it must be noted that the type of makeup depends on a person’s skin type. “There is no point in wearing a thick layer of makeup as it looks very artificial and flaky. Considering we all have a unique canvas to work with, it only makes sense that we have a makeup tailored to our personal needs,” says Pooja Nagdev, aromatherapist, cosmetologist, founder, Inatur.

While we have a plethora of products to choose from, selecting the right shade of foundation can be a bit tricky. Wearing a right foundation, that is also a broad spectrum sunscreen, is essential for everyone to apply on a regular basis. To help you choose the right one for your skin type, Nagdev shares the following guide:

Sheer foundation

Sheer foundation usually contains silicone, which makes it easily applicable, giving the skin a natural and soft appearance without looking oily. If used sparingly, its application cannot be detected on the skin. There are no rules about where to apply foundation — use it where you need it and then blend it in carefully.

Oil-based foundation

This works wonders on mature, dry and flaky skin. Oil-based foundation can be slightly heavy, so add a few drops of toner to the bottle before you start. This will help counteract the oil in the foundation and make your application even more sheer. It it recommended to use oil-based foundation and sheer foundation alternatively. Since it is heavy when used daily, it can result in breakouts as it clogs skin pores.

Cream foundation

This looks lovely on mature skins as it is smooth, and helps even out surface lines and wrinkles. It gives a natural-looking finish while still providing great coverage. It also contains less oils than oil-based foundation and is ideal to be applied daily. It also gives a non-reflective appearance.

Matt foundation

This is perfect for women with oily skin. However, it must be noted that matt foundation always needs to be applied very quickly and blended thoroughly. This is because it does not contain any oil and hence dries out the moment it touches the skin. It is great for those with an oily T-zone, as it stays shine-free for longer than other foundations. But to avoid an unnaturally heavy finish it should always be applied with a very light hand.

Light-reflecting foundation

This contains specially-shaped particles that reflect light off the skin to give it a youthful appearance. Which is why young girls who wish to have ‘dewy’ complexion and older women wishing to draw attention away from lines and wrinkles opt for this type of foundation.

Light-responsive foundation

This foundation contains pigments that are light sensitive, meaning they respond differently to natural and electric light.

Compact foundation

Powder and foundation in one — a compact is very easy to apply. When applied with a light hand, compact foundation can appear very natural; heavy-handed application, though, may lead to a mask-like finish.

Highlighting stick

Even though they are not foundations, these sticks are superb for highlighting the face or body.

Tinted moisturiser

Fantastic for enhancing a suntan or for regular use by those blessed with flawless skin, tinted moisturiser gives minimal coverage and adds a smidgen of colour to your complexion. Be sure to blend in well to avoid a patchy finish.

Gel foundation

In one of the newest additions to the foundation family, colour pigments are suspended in a gel-like formulation that glides on easily, absorbs well, and is non-greasy. Since it is water-based, it can be used daily.