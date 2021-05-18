Basic makeup tips for your next virtual meeting

How do you get ready for your video calls? (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

Virtual meetings form an intrinsic part of the work from home routine. While we are in no mood to go ‘oh-so-glam’ sitting at home, but it is always advisable to look presentable on professional calls to make an impression.

“It definitely adds weight to what you are likely to say in the meeting, and leaves a lasting impression on the people you are talking to,” said Natasha Garyali, VP, Stylecraze. So if you are wondering about the few basic things that help can amp up your look in no time without putting in a lot of effort, you are in the perfect place!

Read on to know more.

Moisturise your face for a glowing look

If you have only 10 minutes to get ready before your meeting, just apply a moisturiser. “Moisturised skin glows with a radiance that is recognisable even on online calls. Your skin beams with a natural glow when it is adequately hydrated, and it beats the exterior shimmer you get on applying a highlighter,” said Garyali. You can also apply your regular face oil.

Let your lips speak for you

“Bold, defined lips do wonders. They make you feel confident and also convey the message that it is business as usual. However, if you don’t want a makeup-ish feel, you can always try tinted lip balm for a naturally flushed effect,” suggested Garyali.

Define your eyes

You can opt for minimal makeup for your eyes to look awake. “Make a tiny wing at the corner of your eyes. You can also dab mascara on your eyelashes to make your eyes appear big,” she added.

Little blush goes a long way

If you have some more time on your hands then add some blush to get the flushed face effect. “Slight blush on your cheeks will make you appear radiant. If your blusher shade matches the colour of your lips, then even better. Additionally, many multipurpose lip and cheek tints are available to help you get the look in no time,” she shared.

