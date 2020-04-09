Simple makeup tips for people who wear glasses

Geek never goes out of style. It is chic and much loved by everyone. But there are days when your cutesy pair of frames can rain on your parade. Why? Because the makeup you apply just doesn’t come through with your glasses. However, there are a plethora of tips you could try and end up looking ‘spec’-tacular!
Check them out below!
Use an eyelash curler
View this post on Instagram
I recently purchased the @surratt Relevée Eyelash Curlers. I’ve always had naturally curly lashes, so eyelash curlers have never really been a part of my routine. However, I’ve noticed recently that my lashes don’t look quite as lifted as they used to, so I decided it was time for a little assistance. First of all, this eyelash curler feels incredibly sturdy and well made. I love the design and sleek matte black finish, which makes it really comfortable to the touch. The opening is wide and will fit pretty much all my lashes. It has a soft curve, which works really well for my almond-shaped eyes. It curls my lashes beautifully, and I haven’t experienced any pinching or breakage so far (insert sigh of relief here😅). I’m by no means a lash curler expert, but all in all I am really happy with my purchase and would highly recommend it! . . . . . #surratt #surrattbeauty #eyelashcurler #makeuptools #luxurymakeup #luxebeauty #lashcurl #discoverunder1k #postitfortheaesthetics #makeupjunkie #makeupjunkies #beautyjunkie #beautyobsessed #beautygram #beautybloggers #beautyproducts #topshelfbeauty #addictedtomakeup #beautyreviews #beautyblogs #beautypost #beautyreview #makeupdiaries #productphotography #igbeauty #bloggersofinstagram #instabeauty #beautygrammer #beautylover #beautyobsession
Ditch the mascara and opt for an eyelash curler to make your eyes look bigger and brighter. However, if you love your mascara too much, before going ahead with it, focus on the roots so that your lashes do not graze the glass when you blink. Check out the video below to use eyelash curlers properly. Also, if you are looking to apply mascara like a pro, here’s an easy guide for you.
Focus on your brows
Like we have always said, brows make or break your look whether or not you wear glasses. So even though your glasses may hide a bit of your brows, it is important to tweeze or thread them. Here’s an ultimate guide to groom your brows to accentuate your features.
READ| The soap in your washroom will help you get thick brows; here’s how
Apply less product on your nose
View this post on Instagram
The main purpose of a foundation is to make your skin look even while lending to it a slow glow and radiance. Whether you apply liquid, gel, cream or powder foundation, you need to make sure that the finish looks natural. . The best way to ensure this is with the right blending tool, for me I use Brushes in my foundation application and I DAB the foundation/concealer into the skin using a beauty blender making it melt into the skin for flawless and natural finish. Swipe left to see the finish look❤️. Love this flawless makeup look on Ella✨ #flawlessmakeup #makeuplooks #foundationapplication #flawlessapplication #beautybytejjstudio
Those wearing glasses know the struggle of sweat and makeup on your nose pads. The reason your makeup comes off is because you have either applied a lot of foundation or too much moisturiser. Thus go for thin layers, especially on the bridge of your nose and just to be on a safer side, run your beauty blender and press it all across your nose to lift off any excess product. Lastly, dust your nose with setting powder to seal the deal.
READ| This is how you can ‘bake’ your face like an advanced expert
Go for a bold lip
While on certain days, one can go all out with makeup, most days it is all about balance and synchronisation. If you have boxy frames go for a red lip or a deep burgundy. Even an ombre lip does wonders! Select your perfect red lipstick with this easy guide.
Opt for an under-eye brightening concealer
View this post on Instagram
Concealer Application طريقة وضع و تثبيت الكونسيلر _______________________ 1) After moisturizing colour correct if you have dark circles (بعد الترطيب تحت العين ممكن تصححون الطواخ باستخدام لون برتقالي اذا تحتاجون). . 2) Apply the concealer, not too close to the eyes it will spread up (استخدموا طبقة خفيفة من الكونسيلر و تخلون مسافة تحت الرموش لان بالدمج الكونسيلر يتوزع). . 3) Blend out with beauty blender (استخدموا بيوتي بليندر للدمج). . 4) Set lightly with translucent loose powder -applying too much or baking may not be suitable for those with dry under eyes as it may crease (ثبتو الكونسيلر باستخدام بودرة الحرة طبقة خفيفة تكون كافية حتى تتجنبون الجفاف و ابراز الخطوط). _______________________ #makeupsteps #concealer #concealerapplication #colourcorrection #loosepowder #beautyblender #makeuptips #mua #potd #tipoftheday #eyes #تعليم_ميك_اب #تعليم_مكياج #تعليم #ميكاب_عيون
Most people think that your dark circles will be hidden if you wear your glasses but that is not true because the shadow made by the glasses makes it worse. An eye-brightening concealer is your best-friend because it will help you brighten the under-eyes. If you suffer from heavy dark circles, we suggest you go for colour correcter and then apply your brightening concealer.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.