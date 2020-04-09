Simple makeup tips for people who wear glasses

Do you wear glasses? Then you are on the right page. (Photo: Getty) Do you wear glasses? Then you are on the right page. (Photo: Getty)

Geek never goes out of style. It is chic and much loved by everyone. But there are days when your cutesy pair of frames can rain on your parade. Why? Because the makeup you apply just doesn’t come through with your glasses. However, there are a plethora of tips you could try and end up looking ‘spec’-tacular!

Check them out below!

Use an eyelash curler

Ditch the mascara and opt for an eyelash curler to make your eyes look bigger and brighter. However, if you love your mascara too much, before going ahead with it, focus on the roots so that your lashes do not graze the glass when you blink. Check out the video below to use eyelash curlers properly. Also, if you are looking to apply mascara like a pro, here’s an easy guide for you.

Focus on your brows

Like we have always said, brows make or break your look whether or not you wear glasses. So even though your glasses may hide a bit of your brows, it is important to tweeze or thread them. Here’s an ultimate guide to groom your brows to accentuate your features.

Apply less product on your nose

Those wearing glasses know the struggle of sweat and makeup on your nose pads. The reason your makeup comes off is because you have either applied a lot of foundation or too much moisturiser. Thus go for thin layers, especially on the bridge of your nose and just to be on a safer side, run your beauty blender and press it all across your nose to lift off any excess product. Lastly, dust your nose with setting powder to seal the deal.

Go for a bold lip

While on certain days, one can go all out with makeup, most days it is all about balance and synchronisation. If you have boxy frames go for a red lip or a deep burgundy. Even an ombre lip does wonders! Select your perfect red lipstick with this easy guide.

Opt for an under-eye brightening concealer

Most people think that your dark circles will be hidden if you wear your glasses but that is not true because the shadow made by the glasses makes it worse. An eye-brightening concealer is your best-friend because it will help you brighten the under-eyes. If you suffer from heavy dark circles, we suggest you go for colour correcter and then apply your brightening concealer.

