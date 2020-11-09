A simple brown eyeliner can amp up your beauty game; here’s how

Do you have a brown eyeliner in your makeup kit? (Photo: Pixabay)

We all love beauty products that can be used for more than one purpose. While a brown eyeliner may not be the first thing that comes to mind when talking about double-duty products, but it not only enhances your eyes, it also does the job of at least three other makeup products in your vanity. Wondering how? Read on to know more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILARAGLOW | MAKEUP ARTIST (@dilaraglowstudio) on Oct 3, 2020 at 12:23pm PDT

DIY freckles in no time

Freckles have been one of the biggest beauty trends for years now. While many people have natural freckles, you too can get your own ‘faux freckles’ in no time with a brown eyeliner. If you have a felt-tip eyeliner, all you have to do is carefully place the dots on your nose and cheeks. Wait for 10 seconds and then dab on the spots using a tissue paper. Doing this makes it look natural.

Check out this video below to know how you can get your own ‘faux freckles’ in no time.

READ | How to groom your eyebrows to accentuate your features

Contouring your face

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataliemillsmakeup (@nataliemillsmakeup) on Oct 5, 2020 at 2:40am PDT

Your brown eyeliner can also take your contour game multiple notches higher if you know how to use it correctly. Before you begin, make sure to make a fish-face or suck in your cheeks and begin at the hollow part. Take a fluffy blending or a kabuki brush, blend the eyeliner and then apply in a sweeping upward motion. Do it till there are no harsh lines visible and you are all set with chiselled cheekbones. But make sure you don’t make these makeup mistakes!

ALSO READ | Do you know everything about the foundation you use?

Fill in your eyebrows

As per the rules of beauty, one needs an eyebrow powder or a pomade to fill in the eyebrows to perfection. But, with a brown eyeliner, you can not only achieve the same but also change the rules. Use your brown eyeliner to fill in the sparse gaps or give your brows a slight arch to make it look shaped. You can then use a bar of soap on your eyebrows to make it fluffy. Here’s how.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd