I definitely believe in ‘nani ke nuskhe’: Fatima Sana Shaikh on her skincare routine

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who essayed the role of freestyle wrestler Geeta Phogat in Dangal, is well-known for her powerful performances. The actor, who will be seen in a string of releases in the coming year, recently launched the new collection of 25o2 lipsticks in Mumbai. In an email interaction with indianexpress.com, the Thugs of Hindostan actor opens up about the make-up products she swears by, and also gives a peek into her skincare regime.

Excerpts

What is your preferred makeup look?

Mascara and lip + cheek tint!

How important is makeup to complete your look?

Makeup is just as important as other elements so that everything can look well put together. Also, my quick lipstick fix is to exfoliate my lips before application to avoid dry and pesky patches.

A lip shade can make or break your look. Do you agree?

I don’t necessarily think it could break a look. I’ve always believed confidence is key and, besides, to each their own. If a person feels like putting on a hot pink lipstick with a hot pink outfit, then that’s how they feel that day and everyone’s allowed to be themselves. I feel if you think you can pull off a look, it will naturally exude confidence.

Most celebrity looks are well-curated during public appearances and on-screen. But are you likely to be spotted with a lot of make-up even off-camera?

I don’t know if you’re likely to see me with a lot of makeup even off-camera, but I know you’ll be able to see me with lipstick and blush-on!

Five things one will always find in your bag when you leave home?

I will always have my phone, book, sketchbook, pen and a blush. I also carry my favourite lip shade, Sherni, as it has an attached keychain which makes it so convenient to carry.

Five makeup essentials a woman must have in her vanity bag

Lipstick, mascara, blush, eyeliner, and a highlighter.

One make-up trend you do not understand/ or would like to stay away from?

Heavy-handed highlighter! All that glow comes off fab if the highlighter is applied in just the right amounts. Liberal amounts of highlighter all over your face draws unflattering attention. I believe in subtle makeup that can accentuate your natural glow.

Applying makeup (which can, at times, contain harmful chemicals) is part of a celebrity’s routine. This can sometimes take away from the skin. What does your skincare regimen include?

Regular cleansing after wearing heavy-duty makeup from an all day-long shoot. This is non-negotiable for me. I always wear my sunscreen before applying makeup in order to protect my skin from direct application. I try to get enough sleep at night (7-8 hours). Drink a minimum of 2-3 liters of water daily.

Do you believe in natural skincare treatments? If yes, what is the one secret ingredient you use on your skin?

I definitely believe in natural home remedies or as we call it “nani ke nuskhe.” I use ghee, it is great for your skin and lips. Malai is my other all-time favourite, go-to beauty hack. I use egg for my hair, I feel it’s the best natural protein treatment.

