Have oily skin? Avoid these five make-up and skincare ingredients

Do you know your skin type?

Choosing products for oily skin can get tricky as you need to stay away from products that add to the oiliness. But it does not mean completely ditching oil when it comes to your skin care regimen, you just need to know what products to use and what to stay away from. Dewy skin is the kind of glow we all wish to have, and stay away from greasy texture..

The key to making peace with oily skin is to work with your skin type, not against it. To help you, we have listed a few products and ingredients you need to stay away from if you have oily skin.

Petroleum jelly

It is time to forgo thick creams and choose gel or water-based moisturisers.

Occlusives like petroleum jelly are a big no for oily skin. It is time to forgo thick moisturisers and creams, and choose gel or water-based moisturizers which will hydrate your skin without leaving an oily streak. Moisturisers that are specifically made for dry and dehydrated skin types may contain occlusive ingredients like paraffin, mineral oils or petroleum, which can clog pores. This is because they create a thick barrier on the skin to prevent moisture loss. However, this doesn’t work for the oily skin family because it might feel too heavy or sticky on the skin.

Coconut oil

Steer clear of popular oils such as coconut, argan, and mineral oil.

Oil-based products are a blessing in disguise for dry and normal skin types, but not so much for oily skin. Instead go for products which have ‘oil-free’, ‘non-comedogenic’, or ‘non-acnegenic’ written on the packaging. Steer clear of popular oils such as coconut, argan, and mineral oil. It is not advisable to use them in small quantities too, like for removing make-up. If your skin is greasy, reach for oils with a higher linoleic content, like rosehip oil.

Alcohol-based products

Use aloe vera or natural rose toners to help calm the skin instead of drying it.

Using alcohol-based products to cleanse or hydrate the skin is not a good option for those with oily skin. When it comes to skincare products, most toners have alcohol which will strip the natural oils and moisture from the skin. This, in turn, will lead your skin to produce sebum to compensate for the loss. And it only gets worse from here. Rather, use aloe vera or natural rose toners to help calm the skin instead of drying it.

Emollients

Ingredients such as shea butter can severely clog your pores, triggering more oil production and massive breakouts.

Every skin needs a good moisturiser, and the oily type is no exception. But ingredients such as shea butter can severely clog skin pores, triggering more oil production and massive breakouts. Instead, try a moisturiser containing hyaluronic acid because it encourages the skin to retain moisture without clogging pores, making it an ideal lightweight moisturiser for even the oiliest skin types.

Artificial dyes

We suggest you cut them out of your routine.

Dyes used in coloured cosmetics like lipsticks and blushes are made from petroleum and coal tar. While some skin types can handle these, using them on acne-prone skin can worsen the issue. We suggest you cut them out of your routine.

