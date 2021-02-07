Oil cleansing: A fool-proof method to remove your makeup naturally

Use natural oils to remove makeup which will help to nourish and moisturise your skin. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The process of applying makeup is almost therapeutic. But when it comes to removing it at night before bed, we all wish it would just magically disappear. But, just like how the application requires proper time and attention, the process of removing makeup — so the skin can repair itself at night — is equally important.

Many makeup removers are filled with chemicals, but there are many natural alternatives available too. “There is no need to mix too many things and make your makeup remover, as it can be simply done with particular oils that work wonders, while also nourishing your skin. In fact, the oil cleansing method is known to be the most effective way to cleanse the skin naturally,” says Amit Sarda, MD of Soulflower, skincare brand.

If you are new to oil cleansing, it may take a few tries to figure out what blend of oils works best for you.

Oily skin: A blend of “castor oil, grapeseed oil and lavender essential oil” works best, says Sarda.

Acne-prone Skin: Use castor oil mixed with a few drops of jojoba oil to nourish your skin, and tea-tree essential oil to calm down the acne.

Dry skin: Nourish your skin with an equal amount of castor oil, olive oil, and rosemary essential oil.

Normal skin: Sarda suggests going for castor oil, argan oil and ylang-ylang essential oil.

Steps to remove makeup with the oil cleansing method

Step 1

“Pour the oil blend into your hand and massage into the skin directly. Massage for at least a minute or until you are sure the oil has broken down your makeup,” he explains.

Step 2

Now place a clean washcloth under lukewarm tap water and quickly wring it out. “Place the towel over your face, as this will allow your pores to open up and will help deep-clean impurities.”

“Repeat if needed with the other side of the washcloth and then use the corners of the washcloth to gently remove any remaining oil. Wash it off with your face wash and follow the CTM routine.”

