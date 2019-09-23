Makeup must-haves to carry in your handbag this festive season

As we fast approach the end of another year, it’s time to amp up that holiday glamour and make heads turn. To help you, we’ve looked high and low for the most sought-after makeup products to stock up this festive and wedding season. And, here’s what we have settled on! So, get your festive makeup fix, ASAP.

Primer

Using a primer may often seem unnecessary but your 2 am face will thank you. The primer ensures your makeup stays put while you are dancing it out at a party or even moving from place to place. Primers ensure that the open pores in your skin are filled, thus providing a smooth base for the foundation to easily glide on.

A medium to full-coverage foundation

A heavy-duty foundation not only provides an even base but also hides imperfections. It acts as a foundation as well as a concealer. Isn’t that a win-win for all the times we didn’t want to slap on heavy makeup? A little goes a long way with a foundation that provides medium to high coverage, and it won’t make you feel cakey at the same time.

Eyebrow pencil/powder

Science tells us that our brows are the most important part of our face. No wonder, great eyebrows make you look sharp and polished. Believe it or not, but that eyebrow arch will make all the difference to your face. If you have dark eyebrow hair, use a pencil or a powder that’s a shade lighter. Go for eyebrow pencils if the aim is to have a soft, natural-looking definition to your arches. Opt for an eyebrow powder if you need help filling in the little bald spots or sparse areas in the brows. However, powders do last long.

Neutral eyeshadow palette

A neutral eyeshadow palette can go a long way in your makeup playbook. You can not only use it just during the festive season but also for an everyday subtle look. A good neutral eyeshadow palette consists of tones of brown, two shimmer shades for that extra oomph and, if you’re lucky enough, a black eyeshadow too! You can create a smokey black eye to soft brown to a shimmery neutral look. Choose whatever suits best because no doubt you would be letting your eyes do a lot of the talking.

Lipstick: Red and nude brown shade

If two lip shades will never go out of style then they ought to be the classic red and nude brown shade. Transfer-proof matte lip shades go a long way when you are sipping cocktails and eating sweets because you don’t want half of your lipstick stained on the glass. However, ensure that you thoroughly exfoliate and apply a lip balm before a matte lipstick as it tends to make your lips dry and chapped.

Blush

Who doesn’t like pink rosy cheeks? Blush is that unassuming miracle worker when it comes to cosmetics. Seriously! A few strategically placed swipes can instantly brighten and give dimension to your face. It can be that holy finishing touch to a full face of makeup, or you can simply wear it on days you feel lazy. You can opt for cream blushes for a softer look or powder blushes for a glowing youthful look.